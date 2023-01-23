BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE, SCOTTSDALE AUCTION Broadcast Begins on FYI

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The live coverage will continue through Saturday, January 28th each day on FYI® and The HISTORY® Channel. 

Jan. 23, 2023  

The flagship event of Barrett-Jackson's extremely popular collector car auctions, Barrett-Jackson LIVE, SCOTTSDALE Auction, will premiere today, Monday, January 23 on FYI. The live coverage will continue through Saturday, January 28th each day on FYI® and The HISTORY® Channel.

Barrett-Jackson LIVE Scottsdale Auction boasts a record number of cars for consignment with over 1,900 collectible vehicles selling with No Reserve. The docket features incredible vehicles such as a 1989 Ferrari F40, 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, 1989 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet A-Body Conversion and the 1966 Shelby Group II Mustang, built for iconic racer Ken Miles.

The automotive lifestyle event of the year features more than just its world-renowned auction. The action-packed 2023 Scottsdale Auction also features hundreds of exhibitors and sponsor displays, collector car symposiums, and adrenaline-pumping thrill rides and off-road experiences with leading automotive manufacturers.

The Scottsdale Auction also features the world-class Barrett-Jackson Cup presented by Castrol, which recognizes the talent and craftsmanship of custom car and truck builders. All 50 vehicles will compete to win prizes and take home the Ultimate Best in Show, which will be announced on Saturday, January 28.

An essential component of Barrett-Jackson auctions for more than 50 years, this year's event will again feature five charity vehicles to be auctioned, including two highly collectible VIN 001 vehicles, the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 VIN 001 First Retail Production (Lot #3002) and the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback VIN 001 (Lot #3004).

Each charity vehicle on the auction block donates 100% of the hammer price to a nonprofit organization and to date Barrett-Jackson has helped raise more than $149 million for charity.

Broadcast Dates and Times

January 23: 4-8PM on FYI®

January 24: 5-11PM on FYI®

January 25: 5-11PM on FYI®

January 26: 5-11PM on FYI®

January 27: 3-6PM on HISTORY® Channel and 6PM-12AM on FYI®

January 28: 2PM-6PM on FYI® and 6PM-12AM on HISTORY® Channel

The DRIVE block on FYI®, The HISTORY® Channel and digital platforms features content that taps into the passion of auto-enthusiasts. FYI is the exclusive broadcast premiere home of Barrett-Jackson.



