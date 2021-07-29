BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS Announces July 30 Lineup

29-time Emmy winner Bob Costas, the only broadcaster to receive Emmys® in the news, sports and entertainment categories, returns to HBO for BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS, debuting FRIDAY, JULY 30 (11:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. ET/PT).



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Episode one features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with future Hall of Famer and basketball broadcaster, Charles Barkley; and Olympic gold medalist, Aly Reisman.



Joining Bomani Jones for the in-studio roundtable discussions are former Major League Baseball pitcher and commentator, David Cone and former WNBA player, podcast host, vice president and part owner of the Atlanta Dream legends, Renee Montgomery.



Costas made his talk show debut on HBO with ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS in February 2001.



BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS is executive produced by Jonathan Crystal, Ross Greenburg, and Howard Bryant.