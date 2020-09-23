Award-Winning YES To Get On Demand Release In October

YES, will be available on Comcast, Cox, Charter, ITunes, Directv, Amazon Video Direct, Verizon Fios, Dish Network, Google Play, and many more.

The multi award-winning drama YES, starring Nolan Gould ("Modern Family") and Tim Realbuto, releases this October from Stonecutter.

YES tells the story of alcoholic, pill-popping, washed up, ex-child star Patrick Nolan (Tim Realbuto), who is begrudgingly dragged from his nearly uninhabitable apartment by his sister Annie (Jenna Leigh Green) to see his niece in her high school production of 'Romeo and Juliet.' Starring as Romeo is 17-year-old Jeremiah (Nolan Gould), who immediately catches Patrick's eye. Patrick, who was involved in a scandal involving a minor years earlier (which ruined his career and his life), decides to mentor Jeremiah. What begins as an innocent acting lesson turns into something much more dangerous, and a love affair of two surprisingly common minds. The destruction, or salvation, of the two main characters will last a lifetime.

YES has won over 30 awards, mostly for Best Picture, Best Director (Rob Margolies), and Best Leading Actor (Tim Realbuto). Recently, YES took home Best Picture, Best Actor (Realbuto) and Best Director (Margolies) at the Hollywood Moving Image Awards, while Realbuto won Best Actor in a Leading Role at the IndieFEST Film Awards.

Siobhan Fallon Hogan ("Saturday Night Live"), Oscar Nuñez ("The Office") and Jenna Leigh Green ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch" ) co-star in a Rob Margolies film, written by Tim Realbuto.

YES, will be available on Comcast, Cox, Charter, ITunes, Directv, Amazon Video Direct, Verizon Fios, Dish Network, Google Play, and many more beginning 10/5.

