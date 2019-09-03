Australian Reality Competition POOCH PERFECT Adds Rebel Wilson as Host

Rebel Wilson, a star of the "Pitch Perfect" trilogy, will host "Pooch Perfect" for Australia's Network Seven, according to Deadline.

Wilson, whose family members are dog handlers, will host the series, which follows ten professional dog stylists as they compete in a series of themed challenges to transform their beloved pets. The winner will take home a $100,000 prize.

"My childhood was full of weekend adventures at dog shows all around Australia and my family had a business selling pet products out of a caravan - such as leads, treats and the best dog styling equipment available," said Wilson, a Sydney-native.

Wilson was last seen on the big screen in "Isn't It Romantic" and "The Hustle," alongside Anne Hathaway. She will also star as Jennyanydots in the upcoming "Cats" film. Wilson is best known for her breakout role as 'Fat Amy' in the "Pitch Perfect" film trilogy.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.





