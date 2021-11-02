Asian World Film Festival Announces Window to Africa and HFPA Scholarship Screenings Programs

The 2021 Asian World Film Festival TODAY unveiled its "Window to Africa" and "HFPA Scholarship Screenings" programs, the latter produced in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. "Windows to Africa" will showcase films from Malawi, Namibia, and Nigeria, a world premiere, and a two-day, outdoor cultural event: Regal Africa Afro-Fest.

The HPFA Scholarship Screenings will feature 13 finalists from the organization's short film competition and will culminate with a ceremony awarding $5000 to the top film. Both screening series will take place at the Landmark Theatres, West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles. Regal Africa Afro-Fest will be held in downtown Culver City.



"We are thrilled to support African film and culture for a second year, said Georges N. Chamchoun, AWFF executive director. "In addition, HFPA continues to play an important role for the film community, and supporting their efforts for emerging filmmakers aligns with our mission as a global festival."



Curators of the HFPA Short Film Program include AITYSH Foundation, Kyrgyzstan & CSI Countries; CBN, Vietnamese Network TV; FILAM Creative, Filipino-American entertainment community; Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles; MoRedii, China and Asian-American; Salvatore Leocata, North and West African; Olukayode Olubunmi , West Africa; Mohammed Rouda, Middle East and Africa; Naoyuki Ikeda, Los Angeles Japanese Film Festival; Haris Sulong, Malaysia; and Sam Lahoud, Beirut Film Society, Middle East.



The AWFF, now in its seventh year, will take place November 1 - 11, 2021 at the Landmark Theatres, West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles.





Windows to Africa Program



Screenings - November 2, 4, 8, 2021



The White Line (Namibia), drama, Desiree Kahikopo-Meiffret, director

Eyimofe (Nigeria), drama, Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri, directors

Fatsani - Tale of Survival (Malawi), drama, Gift Sukez Sukali, director (Oscar Submission for Best International Feature Film)

Dawn of Thunder (The Origin of Sango), (Nigeria), animated, GDN Studios, Nigeria (World Premiere)



Regal Africa Afro-Fest - November 6-7, 2021, downtown Culver City, 9400 Washington Blvd.

Two days of art, dance, fashion, food, music, and VIP after-party, produced by Regal Africa and AWFF with the support of DA Media's NFT Today. November 6-7, 2021, downtown Culver City, 9400 Washington Blvd.





HFPA Scholarship Screenings Program

Screenings and Award Ceremony - November 8, 2021



21st and colonial (USA/Philippines), Angelo Reyes, director

Bodies (Iran), Morvarid Kashiyan, director

Daily Massacre in Tehran (Iran), Hessam Hamidi, director

Fantasy of Alice (USA/China), Phyllis Tam, director

Grandpa (China), Qiuyan, director

Home (Turkey) Nejla √ñzge Alban, director

Mr. Strange (China), Zhu Ling, director

Nostalgia (Vietnam), McFloyd Nguyen, director

On the Silk Road (Uzbekistan), Sherzod Nazarov, director

Reunited (India), Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, director

Salvador Dali (Kyrgyzstan), Eldiyar Madakim, director

The Hunt: Savage Within (USA/Philippines), Fabien Garcia, director

Yuan (Malaysia), Eddie Zhao, director



COVID-19 Protocol: The AWFF is committed to the safety of all participants at all events and venues and will adhere to the standards set by the City of Los Angeles.