Ashley Zukerman Will Play Robert Langdon on LANGDON

Variety reports that actor Ashley Zukerman has been cast on "Langdon" as the titular Dan Brown character. Tom Hanks played the character in several films.

The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a global conspiracy.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie write and executive produce the pilot. Brown is also producing.

Zukerman is best known for his role on "Succession," and on "Manhattan."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories