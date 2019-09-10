Apple TV To Reboot GHOSTWRITER

Deadline reports that Apple will reboot a new version of Ghostwriter, a 90s kids series from Sesame Workshop.

In Ghostwriter, when a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business. Armed with secret messages only they can see, the young heroes chase down the truth - and become friends in the process.

The series will be directed and written by Luke Matheny. It will premiere on November 1st.

The original series aired from 1992-1995 on what is now Sesame Workshop. It revolved around a circle of friends from Brooklyn who solve neighborhood crimes and mysteries as a team of young detectives with the help of an invisible ghost named Ghostwriter. Ghostwriter can communicate with the kids only by manipulating whatever text and letters he can find and using them to form words and sentences.

Read the original story on Deadline.





