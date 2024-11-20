Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Crime Drama DOPE THIEF Starring Brian Tyree Henry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has unveiled a first-look at “Dope Thief,” its new, eight-episode crime drama created and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Peter Craig (“The Batman” and “Top Gun: Maverick”), executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Ridley Scott (“Gladiator,” “The Martian,” “Blade Runner”) who also directs the first episode, and starring Academy Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “Causeway,” “Bullet Train,”), who also serves as executive producer. “Dope Thief'' makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, March 14, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through April 25.

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Emmy and Tony nominee Henry includes Wagner Moura (“Narcos,” “Civil War”), Marin Ireland (“The Umbrella Academy,” “Sneaky Pete”), Kate Mulgrew (“Star Trek: Prodigy,” “The Magnificent Meyersons,”), Nesta Cooper (“See”), Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”), and Golden Globe-winner Ving Rhames (“Mission: Impossible franchise”).

“Dope Thief” hails from Apple Studios, and is a Scott Free Production. The series is executive produced by Craig alongside Scott, as well as David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Henry, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley.

