Apple TV+ Renews TRYING Comedy Series for Season Four

Apple TV+ TODAY announced that acclaimed comedy series "Trying" has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season finale on Friday, September 2.

The third season finds Nikki, played by BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith, and Jason, played by SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall, waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought.

Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting - while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the cast includes Oliver Chris (as Freddy), Sian Brooke (as Karen), BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd (as Scott) and Robyn Cara (as Jen).

"Trying" is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Jim O'Hanlon ("Catastrophe," "Marvel's The Punisher") and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

The complete first and second seasons of "Trying" are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 265 wins and 1,149 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*