Apple TV+ Renews FOUNDATION For Season Three

The complete first and second seasons of “Foundation” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. 

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Following its global hit second season, which has been hailed as “the gold standard for all science fiction programming,” Apple TV+ TODAY announced that its epic saga “Foundation” has been renewed for season three.

Hailing from storyteller David S. Goyer, produced by Skydance Television, and starring Lee Pace and Jared Harris, the third season of “Foundation” will expand the acclaimed, sweeping television adaption of Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories.

“I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus,” said showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer.

“We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “To watch ‘Foundation' become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three.” 

Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Foundation” has been broadly celebrated as “visually stunning,” “breathtaking,” a “must-see TV event,” and “one of TV's most expansive sci-fi epics.” The series continues to receive global praise and season two holds a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. 

The complete first and second seasons of “Foundation” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. 

In “Foundation” season two, which takes viewers more than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

In addition to Lee Pace and Jared Harris, “Foundation” stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, and Robin Asimov also serving as executive producers.

The “Foundation: The Official Podcast,” is available now on Apple Podcasts. The companion podcast to the drama series is hosted by Jason Concepcion & David Goyer, and produced by Pineapple Street Studios with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 407 wins and 1,674 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”



