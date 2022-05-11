Apple TV+ Announces HELPSTERS Season Three Premiere

Apple TV+ announced TODAY the spectacular guest star lineup for season three of Daytime Emmy Award-winning kids and family series "Helpsters," premiering globally on Friday, May 27.

The third season features appearances by Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, André De Shields, Judy Gold, Jordan Carlos, Shakina Nayfack, Yasha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Cruz Kayne, Glo Tavarez, Jerah Milligan, Alex Song-Xia, Jo Firestone and Tessa Claire Hersh, and music from Grammy Award nominee Japanese Breakfast, Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown and Claud.

"Helpsters" is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of "Sesame Street," featuring Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a day at the beach, inventing a new machine, or learning how to line-dance, the Helpsters can figure anything out - because everything starts with a plan.

Honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, "Helpsters" has been recognized as "immersive, educational, and entertaining," teaching young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires collaboration, self-confidence, friendship and much more.

Emmy Award winner and Parents' Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon ("Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination," "Odd Squad") is the creator of "Helpsters." He and Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production, serve as executive producers. Eileen Braun is the series' showrunner.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed "El Deafo;" "Pinecone and the Pony," "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company; "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; "Get Rolling with Otis" and "Puppy Place"; Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers"; Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater"; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "Snoopy in Space" season two, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," and "For Auld Lang Syne"; and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with over 244 wins and more than 961 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."