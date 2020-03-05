Apple Renews TRUTH BE TOLD For Season Two

Variety reports that "Truth Be Told" has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV. Octavia Spencer will return.

Spencer plays Poppy Parnell. Season two will focus on a new case.

The first season follows Parnell, a podcaster, as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, and comes face-to-face with the man (Aaron Paul) she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars.

"I cannot wait to work with the talented Nichelle, as well as our partners at Apple, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment Endeavor Content, and the entire 'Truth Be Told' family to continue expanding these characters and this world," said Spencer. "There is so much more to explore and we are are truly excited to begin creating new episodes, storylines and characters."

