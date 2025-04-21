Antonia Lofaso Wins Food Network's TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS VI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Antonia Lofaso was crowned the champion on last night’s finale of Tournament of Champions VI, taking home the belt and prize of $150,000. After weeks of dominating the randomizer and going head-to-head with some of the most talented chefs in the culinary world, Antonia won the final round of the win-or-go-home competition.

Throughout the action-packed tournament, host and executive producer Guy Fieri put the culinary skills of 32 of the nation’s most celebrated chefs to THE TEST in the bracket-style, single elimination tournament. Heading into the finale, Tournament of Champions VI had already reached 11 million P2+ viewers (across Food Network/Max/Discovery+) and is on track to be Food Network’s highest-rated series among P25-54 for the fifth year in a row, with ratings up +85% vs. prior six-week timeslot benchmarks. During its run, the series has also ranked as the #1 non-news/sports cable program for P25-54 with the penultimate episode notching a season high .97 P25-54 /1.1 W25-54 L3 rating.* The series has also resonated online with TOC-related content earning more than 57M social impressions and more than 38M video views across platforms to date.

The pressure and emotions were high in last night’s final cooking battle as newcomer chef Sara Bradley, faced off against number one seed and six-time TOC competitor, chef Antonia Lofaso. The randomizer dished out some welcome, and not so welcome, items in the final battle that dictated that the chefs make a hot and cold dish using wagyu beef, huitlacoche, and a sausage stuffer plus not one but two wildcard envelopes that added additional requirements of one dish being spicy and one dish being sticky.

After racing around THE KITCHEN to complete their dishes in only 60 minutes, the competitors watched as the judges entered including TOC champions Maneet Chauhan, Mei Lin, Brooke Williamson and surprise judge and icon, Martha Stewart. When the tasting and deliberating was done, it was Antonia’s Glazed Sticky Beef Salad and Spicy Wagyu Sausage and Huitlacoche Mash that scored the highest, and with that a new champion was crowned earning the title, the belt and $150,000.

Comments