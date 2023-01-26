Angela Bassett To Be Honored With The Spotlight Award At The 25th CDGA

The Costume Designers Guild announced TODAY that Academy Award* nominated actress Angela Bassett will be honored with the Spotlight Award at the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards).

Angela Bassett will be honored alongside Academy Award® winner Deborah L. Scott who will receive the Career Achievement Award and Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M. Stanley who will receive the Distinguished Service Award.

The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design. Past recipients include Andrew Garfield, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and more.

Bassett's Spotlight Award recipient news at the 25th CDGA directly follows the announcement of her nomination at the forthcoming 95th Annual Academy Awards and her recent win at the 80th Annual Golden Globes for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"The Costume Designers Guild could not be more honored to be celebrating the career of the incomparable Angela Bassett at our 25th anniversary celebration. Her collaborations with costume designers have captivated audiences around the globe for decades, making her the perfect fit for our Spotlight Award this year" said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.

Over the past month, the Costume Designers Guild REVEALED the official nominees in eight categories for the 25th CDGA and the winners will be announced live at the ceremony. Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, the annual awards ceremony will take place live on Monday, February 27th at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the CDGA and is THE ONE night a year that designers spend together celebrating their work and their contemporaries.

This year's ceremony is sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency. Additional details regarding the 25th CDGA host, presenters, sponsors and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Angela Bassett - 2023 Spotlight Award Recipient

Angela Bassett is an actress, director, and executive producer who's illustrious career spans over three decades and includes noteworthy films such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Waiting To Exhale, The Rosa Parks Story, Malcolm X, and What's Love Got To Do With It, with the latter earning her an Academy Award* nomination.

In recent years, Bassett has earned her place among the movie star elite with her role as the beloved Queen Ramonda in both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever films along with starring roles in blockbuster hits Mission Impossible: Impossible-Fallout, Bumblebee, and Disney's Soul. She is also the star and executive producer of the hit primetime drama 9-1-1.

Angela Bassett is the recipient of 11 NAACP Image Awards, a Sag Award, a Critics Choice Award, Black Girls Rock! Icon Award, two Golden Globe Awards, along with a plethora of Emmy nominations. She was recently honored by Glamour's Women of the Year Awards and received a Critics Choice Documentary Award for Best Narration of Good Night Oppy and the Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Career Achievement Award.

In 2022, Angela was nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award for her directorial debut of the Whitney Houston biopic WHITNEY. With no signs of slowing down, Angela continues to impress audiences worldwide with her incredible talent and innate ability to dominate every screen she appears on.

About The Costume Designers Guild

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE local 892, is a union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Photo by D'Andre Michael