Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Angela Bassett To Be Honored With The Spotlight Award At The 25th CDGA

Angela Bassett To Be Honored With The Spotlight Award At The 25th CDGA

Angela Bassett will be honored alongside Academy Award winner Deborah L. Scott.

Jan. 26, 2023  

The Costume Designers Guild announced TODAY that Academy Award* nominated actress Angela Bassett will be honored with the Spotlight Award at the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards).

Angela Bassett will be honored alongside Academy Award® winner Deborah L. Scott who will receive the Career Achievement Award and Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M. Stanley who will receive the Distinguished Service Award.

The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design. Past recipients include Andrew Garfield, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and more.

Bassett's Spotlight Award recipient news at the 25th CDGA directly follows the announcement of her nomination at the forthcoming 95th Annual Academy Awards and her recent win at the 80th Annual Golden Globes for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"The Costume Designers Guild could not be more honored to be celebrating the career of the incomparable Angela Bassett at our 25th anniversary celebration. Her collaborations with costume designers have captivated audiences around the globe for decades, making her the perfect fit for our Spotlight Award this year" said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.

Over the past month, the Costume Designers Guild REVEALED the official nominees in eight categories for the 25th CDGA and the winners will be announced live at the ceremony. Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, the annual awards ceremony will take place live on Monday, February 27th at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the CDGA and is THE ONE night a year that designers spend together celebrating their work and their contemporaries.

This year's ceremony is sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency. Additional details regarding the 25th CDGA host, presenters, sponsors and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Angela Bassett - 2023 Spotlight Award Recipient

Angela Bassett is an actress, director, and executive producer who's illustrious career spans over three decades and includes noteworthy films such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Waiting To Exhale, The Rosa Parks Story, Malcolm X, and What's Love Got To Do With It, with the latter earning her an Academy Award* nomination.

In recent years, Bassett has earned her place among the movie star elite with her role as the beloved Queen Ramonda in both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever films along with starring roles in blockbuster hits Mission Impossible: Impossible-Fallout, Bumblebee, and Disney's Soul. She is also the star and executive producer of the hit primetime drama 9-1-1.

Angela Bassett is the recipient of 11 NAACP Image Awards, a Sag Award, a Critics Choice Award, Black Girls Rock! Icon Award, two Golden Globe Awards, along with a plethora of Emmy nominations. She was recently honored by Glamour's Women of the Year Awards and received a Critics Choice Documentary Award for Best Narration of Good Night Oppy and the Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Career Achievement Award.

In 2022, Angela was nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award for her directorial debut of the Whitney Houston biopic WHITNEY. With no signs of slowing down, Angela continues to impress audiences worldwide with her incredible talent and innate ability to dominate every screen she appears on.

About The Costume Designers Guild

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE local 892, is a union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Photo by D'Andre Michael



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
SUCCESSION Returns For Its Fourth Season In March Photo
SUCCESSION Returns For Its Fourth Season In March
SUCCESSION explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). Watch the teaser trailer video for the upcoming season now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares WE HAVE A GHOST Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Shares WE HAVE A GHOST Trailer
Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. The movie stars David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie, with Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, Steve Coulter. Watch the video trailer now!
CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five Photo
CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five
CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.

From This Author - Michael Major


CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season FiveCBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five
January 25, 2023

CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.
Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'
January 25, 2023

Adding their unique vocals to the album are Niamh Dunne on a duet song Sister I am Here for You; Pauline Scanlon on a searing feminist overlook of Ireland in a song entitled I Live in a Country; and Ríoghnach Connolly on Daughter Dear, a tender hearted song between a mother and daughter.
Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'
January 25, 2023

Production from Johan Hugo treads a magical line between ancient and modern, the hypnotic, looping track emerges from a riff played by Barou Sall, a Hoddu master and long time Baaba Maal collaborator. This traditional Senegalese instrument which prefigures the banjo accompanies Baaba’s pure, searching vocal, backed by Mamadou Sarr’s percussion.
Out of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 LineupOut of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup
January 25, 2023

Out of Mind Fest will host an array of local and national LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors along with exciting activations for all attendees. An exclusive Out of Mine t-shirt will also be available, designed by Bailey Zindel (Dolly Parton, Mitski, Brandi Carlile), with all proceeds going to the ACLU to fight against anti-trans legislation in the U.S.
New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'
January 25, 2023

Once again, frontman Blake Richardson produced the track in addition to sharing guitar duties with bandmates George Smith and Reece Bibby. This time around, Reece handles lead vocals. On the track, George’s delicate piano echoes through a soft and steady beat, setting a cinematic tone. In the accompanying visual, the band perform.
share