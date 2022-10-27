Amy Schumer to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; New Episodes Announced
Amy Schumer will host “SNL” for the third time on Nov. 5.
"Saturday Night Live" returns Oct. 29 with Jack Harlow pulling double duty in his hosting debut and second musical guest appearance. The three-time Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum artist is touring worldwide with his newest album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You," featuring the hit single "First Class."
Amy Schumer will host "SNL" for the third time on Nov. 5. The fifth season of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning "Inside Amy Schumer" is currently streaming on Paramount+.
Steve Lacy will make his "SNL" musical guest debut. The Grammy nominee's latest album, "Gemini Rights," features the Billboard chart-topping single "Bad Habit."
"SNL" will air an original episode on Nov. 12 with guests to be announced.
In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, "SNL" will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.
This season "SNL" is currently the #1 entertainment program in the 18-49 demo for live + 3-day viewing.
"Saturday Night Live" won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series).
"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.
Watch Schumer's opening monologue from the last time she hosted here:
