Amy Poehler Will Direct Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz Documentary

Deadline reports that Amy Poehler will direct "Lucy & Desi," a documentary about the marriage and partnership of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The doc, which is produced by Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, will make Poehler's documentary directing debut.

The movie follows the life of the groundbreaking comedian who changed the landscape, and possibilities for what funny, ambitious women might achieve in Hollywood.

"I am so excited to work with Imagine Docs to help present the incredible life and work

of THE BRAVE and hilarious Lucille Ball, and her husband Desi," said Poehler.

"As television's long-reigning 'First Family', Lucy and Desi blazed a revolutionary trail through the cultural landscape that laid the groundwork for so much of the entertainment industry as we now know it. They created so many television firsts - not only in their portrayal of a multi-ethnic marriage or Lucy's on-air pregnancy but as the first woman to head a studio and the creators of television syndication. It's such an incredibly rich, inspiring and entertaining story and we're honored to bring it to the screen," said Imagine Documentaries president Justin Wilkes.

Poehler is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner, well known for her portrayal of eternal optimist Leslie Knope on NBC's beloved comedy "Parks and Recreation." She is currently an executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy "Russian Doll" and executive producer/co-host of NBC's "Making It." She also is an executive producer and co-star of the upcoming animated series "Duncanville" on Fox.

