American Black Film Festival Expands to NYC, Atlanta, Dallas & LA Ahead of 30th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is set to expand with the launch of the ABFF Pop-Up Tour, a new national initiative bringing the festival to four major markets across the U.S. this fall.

The ABFF Pop-Up Tour kicks off in October 2025 at AMC Theatres in New York City, followed by stops in Atlanta and Dallas in November, and culminating in Los Angeles this December. Now approaching its 30th year, ABFF is expanding beyond its flagship annual Miami Beach event to extend its mission of cultural equity, creativity, and access to communities nationwide.

The Pop-Up Tour will feature award-winning independent films, celebrity conversations, and curated panels—including BOB Talks, an inspiring speaker series spotlighting Black-Owned Brands. Designed to meet audiences where they are, the tour activates cities where Black arts and entertainment communities live and thrive. The 2025 Pop-Up Tour is launched with national support from Founding Sponsor Ally Financial.

“For nearly three decades, ABFF has been a cornerstone for showcasing and elevating Black storytelling,” said Jeff Friday, ABFF Cofounder and CEO of Nice Crowd. “The ABFF Pop-Up Tour is a natural evolution of that mission—a mobile cultural movement designed to expand opportunity and deepen connection. By bringing the ABFF experience directly into local communities, we’re creating new spaces to discover talent, celebrate creativity, and unite through the power of film and shared culture. We’re excited to partner with Ally Financial to help bring this vision to life.”

ABFF POP-UP TOUR Stops

New York – October 25–26 | AMC Lincoln Square

Atlanta – November 8–9 | AMC Madison Yards

Dallas – November 15–16 | AMC NorthPark

Los Angeles – December 13–14 | AMC The Grove

About ABFF:

Founded by Jeff Friday in 1997, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is the premier destination for Black storytelling and a vital platform for emerging talent. ABFF has helped launch the careers of many of today’s most acclaimed filmmakers and actors while advocating for inclusion and representation in Hollywood and beyond.