Allison Tolman and Nick Frost to Star in Second Season of WHY WOMEN KILL

From creator Marc Cherry.

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that Allison Tolman and Nick Frost have been cast in the second season of the service's original anthology series WHY WOMEN KILL. From creator Marc Cherry ("Desperate Housewives," "Devious Maids"), this season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong...

Allison Tolman will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world's cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband's secret hobby. Allison Tolman was discovered in Chicago and cast in a lead role in the first season of the hit crime dramedy "Fargo," co-starring with Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman. For her work on the show, she was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe and won the 2014 Critics' Choice Award. Tolman also starred in the thriller "Emergence" and the single-camera series "Downward Dog," the latter of which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. She can also be seen in CBS All Access' THE TWILIGHT ZONE and other series including "Castle Rock," "Mosaic," "Good Girls" and films "Sisters Brothers," "FAM-I-LY" and many more.

Nick Frost will play Bertram, Alma's beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on. British actor, writer, director and producer Nick Frost most recently starred in "Fighting with My Family" and "Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans." In 2017 Frost co-founded the production company Stolen Picture, which has optioned the rights to the bestselling series "Rivers of London" for TV. Previously seen in "Into the Badlands," "Sick Note" and the cult zombie film "Shaun of the Dead," Nick can next be seen in "The Nevers," "Sweet Dreams" and "Truth Seekers," a series he also created and co-wrote.

WHY WOMEN KILL examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal... has not. The first season of WHY WOMEN KILL, starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, is available to stream on CBS All Access.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios. Creator Marc Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo.

In addition to WHY WOMEN KILL, CBS All Access' growing slate of original series currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, NO ACTIVITY, INTERROGATION, THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE and TELL ME A STORY, as well as the upcoming limited event series THE STAND, THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW, TEXAS 6, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, THE HARPER HOUSE, FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE and GUILTY PARTY. CBS ALL ACCESS is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and the upcoming U.S.S Enterprise set series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.

View More TV Stories Related Articles