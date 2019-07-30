All New 2019 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide No Available

The all-new 2019 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide, which includes mobile optimization and an updated website design, is now available for purchase on Rotoworld.com ahead of the return of the NFL on Thursday, Aug. 1, as the Atlanta Falcons face the Denver Broncos at 8 p.m. ET on NBC in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The magazine version hit newsstands and stores across the country last week with Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray on the cover.

A one-stop source for all fantasy needs and the industry-leading source for fantasy football information and news, the 2019 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide is the most comprehensive to date, featuring more than 500 extensive player profiles, 'Sleepers and Busts,' player projections, positional rankings and tier groupings from Rotoworld's NFL experts and more.

This year's Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide also includes an updated website design, which incorporates improved tools and mobile optimization, and the new All-In Package, which includes a Daily Fantasy Sports Toolkit.

Digital packages include:

Online Draft Guide -The industry's most comprehensive tool for fantasy football drafts, the online edition of the Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide is available for $19.99 and features player profiles, projections, cheat sheets, depth charts, injury reports, e-mail update tools, mock draft resources and more.

First Down Package - Available for $34.99, the package features the 2019 Rotoworld Draft Guide and Rotoworld Season Pass, which includes weekly positional rankings from 4 experts, Target and Workload Reports, weekly customizable projections and much more.

Draft Day Package - Available for $39.99, the package features the 2019 Rotoworld Draft Guide and THE DRAFT Master, vital stats comparisons, rankings, profiles, depth charts, and customizable reports.

Touchdown Package -Available for $49.99 and offers users the 2019 Rotoworld Draft Guide, the Rotoworld Season Pass, and THE DRAFT Master.

All-In Package - Save $34.99 with our biggest value and get our NFL DFS Toolkit, Rotoworld Draft Guide, Rotoworld Season Pass, and THE DRAFT Master for $129.99

In addition, users who purchase a Rotoworld premium product will be eligible to be selected to participate in the website's third annual livestreamed Live Mock Draft special hosted by Josh Norris on Aug. 13 at Noon ET (time subject to change) and can be viewed on the NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com/Live and the NBC Sports Youtube channel. In total, eight draft guide users will be chosen at random to compete againstRotoworld's Patrick Daugherty and Raymond Summerlin and Yahoo!'s Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski in a live mock draft session. Chris Simms and Rotoworld's John Daigle will provide additional commentary.

To purchase the online edition of the 2019 Fantasy Football Draft Guide, or any of the Rotoworld Fantasy Football Guide online packages, visit Rotoworld.com.

Available throughout the offseason and preseason, the annual guide will feature updated rankings and player projections to better guide fantasy users. Users can customize the projections specifically for their league's scoring system.

Rotoworld has partnered with Fantasy Alarm, the official season-long fantasy product provider, to launch the 2019 Draft Guide.



Rotoworld, the internet's highest-trafficked fantasy sports information site, is the industry leader in fantasy sports information. Rotoworld.com features comprehensive news, headlines, fantasy columns and premium draft kits via the web, the NBC Sports mobile website, Rotoworld Fantasy News app, and two paid Draft Guide mobile apps for football and baseball. Rotoworld.com is part of NBC Sports Digital, a division of the NBC Sports Group.





