Alexandra Shipp, Jeremy Jordan & More to Star in UNDERWATER Scripted Podcast

The first two episodes of "Underwater" will premiere Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Alexandra Shipp, Jeremy Jordan & More to Star in UNDERWATER Scripted Podcast

Interval Presents, Warner Music Group’s (WMG) in-house podcast network, TODAY unveiled the cast and details for its upcoming romantic, neo-noir thriller, “Underwater.”  

Primarily set in a high-end island resort, the scripted podcast series follows the compelling journey of Nico, played by Jason Derulo and Ana, played by Alexandra Shipp, whose deep romantic connection is threatened by lies and deception — both Nico’s covert mission and the skeletons in Ana’s closet.

Produced by Clamor and Temple Hill Entertainment and set to release on October 31, “Underwater” is a rollercoaster love story told in the form of a narrative album. The series features brand new, original music from Jason Derulo woven into the story and score, creating an innovative and immersive listening experience and making for a groundbreaking event at the cutting edge of audio entertainment.

“As an artist, I’ve always believed that music and storytelling go hand in hand, shaping emotions and connecting people in unique ways. Podcasting provides an opportunity to delve deeper into the storytelling experience, and “Underwater” intertwines new music with all of the drama, thrills and romance of the story itself,” said Jason Derulo.

“Interval Presents is the perfect partner because of their deep roots in music and expertise as an established podcast powerhouse. They share in my vision of merging artistry and narrative to create a truly immersive and unforgettable experience for listeners.”

"Delving into the world of audio storytelling has been an exciting new chapter for me. I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the immensely talented Jason Derulo as well as the teams at Clamor, Temple Hill and Interval Presents, to bring this project to life,” said series star Alexandra Shipp. “I can’t wait for listeners to immerse themselves in the world of 'Underwater' and experience the power of this thrilling romantic series."

Alongside Jason and Alexandra, the cast includes Beau Bridgland, Michael Dearie, Aneesha DuBois, Andrew Frankel, Melissa Greenspan, Alice Hunter, Jeremy Jordan, Josh Keaton, Tara Langella, Jonathan Leon, Donis Leonard Jr., Michael McGlone, Carla Renata, Giancarlo Sabogal, David Shatraw, Andre Sogliuzzo, and Cameron J. Wright, each contributing their unique voices to the series.

"Interval Presents is committed to pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling and this stellar cast exemplifies an unmatched combination of music and acting talent that is sure to engage and entertain our listeners,” said Allan Coye, General Manager of Interval Presents and WMG's Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Business Development. ’Underwater’ is a project that seamlessly weaves music and narrative, and perfectly aligns with our goals of elevating WMG artists, while staying true to the core values of Interval Presents."

Interval Presents’ commitment to reaching new audiences is reflected in its dedication to creating authentic, culture-forward content. Through this new podcast, the network continues expanding its programming roster to connect with listeners seeking audio content that resonates with their own identities and views on culture, life and society.

The first two episodes of “Underwater” will premiere Tuesday, October 31, 2023 on all major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays following the launch.

Photo: Monika Sedzuite



