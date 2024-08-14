Alex Guarnaschelli Signs New Multi-Year Deal with Food Network

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chef Alex Guarnaschelli struck a new and exclusive multi-year deal with Food Network that will include multiple projects across Food Network’s linear and digital platforms, as well as an opportunity for Guarnaschelli to develop and produce new creative concepts.

“Food Network has been my EXTENDED FAMILY for as long as I can remember, and the thought that I get to continue to have the opportunity to create so much fun and delicious content and memories is something I will continue to cherish,” said Guarnaschelli.

“As a working mother, chef, host, competitor, judge, Alex Guarnaschelli’s passion comes through in everything she does,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food for Warner Bros. Discovery. “Not just a favorite of Food Network’s audience, Alex is equally sought after by other Food Network talent, as everyone wants Alex on their shows. With this new deal, Alex will remain part of our Food Network family, continuing to entertain and engage fans across our platforms.”

Alex Guarnaschelli is a world-renowned chef who, after attending La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy, France, began her international culinary journey training in Paris and New York with some of the world’s most acclaimed chefs including Guy Savoy and Daniel Boulud. In 2003, Guarnaschelli was given the opportunity to expand her repertoire and become the executive chef at Butter, where she has since created her own eclectic American and green-market inspired menu.

Guarnaschelli first appeared on Food Network in 2006 as a competitor on Food Network Challenge, and since has been part of over 600 episodes of programming on the network. She stars in her namesake series Alex vs. America, is a recurring judge on the popular Food Network series Chopped, host of Supermarket Stakeout, co-host on Ciao House, and host of award-winning digital series, Fix Me a Plate. Alex bested nine rival chefs to win The Next Iron Chef: Redemption, earning the coveted title of Iron Chef. She has also been featured as a guest co-host on Beat Bobby Flay, with numerous guest appearances on Guy’s Grocery Games, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Cooking Channel’s The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and more. Guarnaschelli is also the author of cookbooks Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook (2013), The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart (2017), Cook with Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook (2020) and Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods (2023) which was co-authored with Alex’s daughter Ava Clark. Alex’s newest book, Italian American Forever: Classic Recipes for Everything You Want to Eat will be available October 2024.

