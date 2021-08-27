Aidan Gillen to Star in New Science Channel Series 'Killers of the Cosmos'

Killers of the Cosmos, premiering Sunday, September 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on Science Channel and streaming on discovery+, takes a film-noir approach to space threats, such as black holes, rogue asteroids, dark energy, and supernovas. The show will mix scripted, animated drama with top experts in the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, biology, cosmology and planetary science.

Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, The Wire) steps in as the show's gumshoe detective. In each episode, he's got a case to solve, but first he needs evidence. Aided by a mysterious informant, he investigates each disaster-in-the-making via a wide range of experts who've studied some of science's most unbelievable wonders.

Dark stars, death rays, little green men, killer rocks, cosmic scrap and the big sleep make up the six cases - each featuring a different deadly danger lurking in the depths of space. His conclusion - Earth is in the firing line. It's not a matter of if these things will strike, but when!

Killers of the Cosmos is produced by WALL TO WALL Media Ltd for bilibili (Shanghai Kuanyu Digital Technology Co., Ltd) and Discovery, Inc. For Wall to Wall, Executive Producers are Tim Lambert and Jeremy Dear, Series Producer is Nigel Paterson. For Discovery, Executive Producers are Caroline Perez, Abram Sitzer and Wyatt Channell.

Aidan Gillen is most known for his work on the television series Queer As Folk, Blitz, Game of Thrones, and The Wire. Frequently on stage in the West End, Gillen was seen on Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's 2003 revival of The Caretaker.

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock. Science Channel's programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering.