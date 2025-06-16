Agatha Christie Series TOMMY & TUPPENCE Greenlit at BritBox

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK streamer BritBox is moving forward with Tommy & Tuppence, a six-part contemporary adaptation of the Agatha Christie novels and short stories featuring the detective characters. The series is written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell (The Road Trip, Harm) in her first drama series commission for television and will be produced by Lookout Point (Happy Valley, Gentlemen Jack), part of BBC Studios, in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

In the first modern English language television series adaptation of Agatha Christie’s stories, Tommy and Tuppence are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way. This new version follows the 2015 BBC series adaptation Partners in Crime, which starred David Walliams and Jessica Raine as the characters.

The series (6x45') was commissioned by Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Stephen Nye on behalf of BritBox. Laura Lankester, KATIE Draper, and Louise Mutter from Lookout Point, along with James Prichard from Agatha Christie Limited, also executive produce. Production is scheduled to begin later this year. BBC Studios will handle global sales.

Tommy & Tuppence joins BritBox’s extensive collection of Agatha Christie adaptations including Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, Poirot, Marple, The Pale Horse and more.

Comments