Adjani Salmon's DREAMING WHILST BLACK Is Coming to Showtime

The film will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Friday, September 8, and premiere on air Sunday, September 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Aug. 02, 2023

Adjani Salmon's DREAMING WHILST BLACK Is Coming to Showtime

SHOWTIME has secured the U.S. rights for the half-hour series DREAMING WHILST BLACK. Rolling out two episodes weekly, the six-episode dramedy from A24 and Big Deal Films will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Friday, September 8, and premiere on air Sunday, September 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Co-created and co-written by and starring Adjani Salmon, DREAMING WHILST BLACK is adapted from the web series and acclaimed Big Deal Films-produced BBC pilot of the same name, which garnered a string of award wins and nominations for Salmon, including the 2022 BAFTA for Emerging Talent: Fiction and Screen International Star of Tomorrow.

Co-produced by UK-based indie Big Deal Films and A24, DREAMING WHILST BLACK is loosely inspired by real-life events, following Kwabena (Salmon), an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step to achieving his dream. However, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love and his own sense of reality.

Dani Moseley (Everything I Know About Love) reprises her role as Amy alongside Salmon. They are joined by Demmy Ladipo (We Are Lady Parts) as Maurice, Rachel Adedeji (Champion) as Funmi, Babirye Bukilwa (WE HUNT TOGETHER) as Vanessa, Alexander Owen (Jurassic World Dominion) as Adam and Will Hislop (Gangs of London) as Lewis.

Dhanny Joshi and Thomas Stogdon executive produce for Big Deal Films, along with Salmon. The series is written by Ali Hughes, Salmon and Yemi Oyefuwa and directed by Jermain Julien, Koby Adom, Sebastian Thiel and Joelle Mae David. It’s produced by Nicola Gregory. 

The original web series was co-written by Salmon and Hughes and created by Salmon, Max Evans, Laura de Sousa Seixas and Natasha Jatania of 4 Quarters Films.

The series premiered on BBC in the UK this summer.

