Adaptation of MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY Will Come to Hulu

Variety reports that Hulu will adapt "The Mysterious Benedict Society" into a series. Trenton Lee Stewart wrote the series of young adult novels the series is based around.

The series is described as the tale of four gifted orphans who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin will be the showrunners on the project, with Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay adapting the books to television.

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" consists of three novels: the original, "The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey" and "The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner's Dilemma."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories