Actress Yennifer Behrens Joins Cast Of Ben Affleck's THE WAY BACK

Actress & Producer Yennifer Behrens stars in The Way Back, the new Warner Brothers feature film starring Ben Affleck. Available only in theaters nationwide.



The Way Back tells the story of a troubled man, Jack Cunningham, with a formerly promising career as a basketball phenomenon who walked



away from the game, forfeiting his future. Years later, Jack struggles with alcoholism and reluctantly accepts a job at his alma mater coaching the basketball team; an opportunity where he may get one last shot at redemption.



Multi-faceted actress Yeniffer Behrens delivers an emotionally gripping performance that proves key to understanding the connection of Jack's current self-destructive behavior. Behren's character, Sofia, is a close family friend to Jack (Ben Affleck) and his estranged wife Angela (Janina Gavankar). Once their past connection is revealed, audiences will learn the root of Jack's downward spiral.



Behrens is all but new to the filmmaking scene. She is also part of the cast of The Contractor (El Contratista), which premiered on Spectrum On Demand February 20th and will be available on Amazon on March 21st. In this high-tension dramatic thriller, Behrens delivers a poignant performance opposite lead actor and executive producer Alejandro De Hoyos. The Contractor (El Contratista) presents a group of young international military fighters who join their tough veteran leader (De Hoyos) to protect a boy whose family was murdered. Behrens plays Elvia, the boy's caretaker who puts her life at risk to protecting him until the bad guys are caught.



In addition, Behrens recently guest starred in the new 10 episode FX/FXX/HULU comedy series Dave, produced by Kevin Hart and starring rapper Lil Dickie. The new comedy from Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, premiered March 4th, on FXX and the next day on FX and Hulu. The premiere included the second episode featuring Behrens, where she interprets Ms. Lopez, a colleague of Dave's girlfriend Ally (Taylor Misak).



Additional guest starring roles include the award-winning ABC legal thriller HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER where she played a Federal ICE Agent, and the comedy series by creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie. There, Behrens performed opposite veteran actor Martin Sheen.



Other TV credits include the ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' comedy Young Sheldon, The Agency, CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, FX's American Horror Story, FX's Nip/Tuck, and USA Network's IN PLAIN SIGHT just to name a few.



Film credits include: Angel Blue (winning her a positive note on Variety), The Specialist with Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone, Seven Pounds with Will Smith and Rosario Dawson, A Day Without a Mexican, After School, Taco Shop and many more. Short films include: Borderlines, Lucia no besa a nadie, It Can Only Be Used Once and The Mind Conjurers.



Production credits include award-winning web series Encounters, award-winning feature film After School and award-winning documentary Create Option C. Award-winning short From Now On; directed by Ivonne Coll, award winning short Mi Amor, Him and Her, award winning music video The Power of One, SinVergüenzas, Between the Lights, Fighting Chance, Short-doc: The Real Faces of Dialysis, The Shifting and Unknowns music video Come Get It.



As CEO of True Form Films Inc. with husband Mauricio Mendoza and business partner DeWayne Cox, she is on a quest for the company to be funded as a Latino studio producing and creating American-Latino stories that educate and deliver content with a message.



Last but not least, Behrens became an award-winning director achieving the acting/directing/producing trifecta with the short film Mi Amor. The film earned her the Excellence in Directing award at the Prestigious Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You