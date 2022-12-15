Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Soundtrack Out Now

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Soundtrack Out Now

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will also be available on vinyl in early 2023.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) now available on all streaming platforms.

With music by GRAMMY® Award-winning composer Simon Franglen, the 22-track soundtrack also exclusively includes the original song "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" written and performed by The Weeknd, and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will also be available on vinyl in early 2023, pre-order link HERE.

Additionally, Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) will release Tuesday, December 20th and will include 11 additional score cues from the film not available on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Franglen, who worked with composer James Horner on the original "Avatar" film, picked up where Horner left off following his tragic death in 2015, spending a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to "Avatar: The Way of Water," traveling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron.

Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout "Pandora-The World of Avatar," which opened at Walt Disney World in Florida in May 2017 and is working on the next "Avatar" sequel to be released in 2024.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver.

Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. The film's producers are James Cameron and Jon Landau, with David Valdes and Richard Baneham serving as executive producers. "Avatar: The Way of Water" will open in theaters on December 16.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Hulu Original Docuseries THE 1619 PROJECT to Premiere in January Photo
Hulu Original Docuseries THE 1619 PROJECT to Premiere in January
“The 1619 Project” an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays from The New York Times' “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.' Watch the video teaser now!
POWER BOOK II: GHOST to Premiere in March on STARZ Photo
POWER BOOK II: GHOST to Premiere in March on STARZ
Season three of the popular drama series returns with new twists and new turns as the Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to Level Up or Get Taken Down. Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise. Watch a teaser trailer video now!
THE CLIMB Featuring Jason Momoa & Chris Sharma to Premiere on HBO Max Photo
THE CLIMB Featuring Jason Momoa & Chris Sharma to Premiere on HBO Max
The series is created by Jason Momoa, through his production company On the Roam, legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Ethel Cain Shares 'Thoroughfare' Performance for VEVO DSCVR
December 15, 2022

Like the “Nebraska” performance video, “Thoroughfare” is a slow burn. Joined by Colyer, Bryan De Leon, and her humble overalls, Cain sings of cross-country travels and the promise of love at the end of the road. As is the case with many an adventure, it’s not always about the journey or the destination but the strangers you encounter along the way.
STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' JacksonSTARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
December 15, 2022

Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (“Save Me,” “Run”) have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.
Ron Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' SingleRon Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' Single
December 15, 2022

Ron Gallo has released 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' the latest single off his blistering, brand new studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC. With the new song, Gallo reflects on a solo west coast trip. After roaming around Los Angeles by himself, he found that LA can be the loneliest place on the planet if you are an outsider.
Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'
December 15, 2022

An image was posted on SEVENTEEN's official social media channels on December 16, revealing the release date and the title of the mixtape. VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following HOSHI’s “Spider” in April 2021 and WOOZI’s “Ruby” in January 2022.
Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsTrevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
December 15, 2022

Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosting the show for the third consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show. Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
share