AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS Announces 40 Acts Competing in Second Season

NBC has announced 40 world-renowned, superstar acts who will compete on the second season of "America's Got Talent: The Champions," premiering Monday, Jan. 6 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the announcement video below!



The series, from NBC, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, will feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, "AGT's" longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition - singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins "Champions" from the smash hit "Britain's Got Talent." Terry Crews, star of NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and People magazine's "Sexiest TV Host," returns as host.



The first season of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" brought together the world's most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and from the other "Got Talent" franchises around the globe. These all-star acts, which included former winners and finalists, came together to share their artistry and compete against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.





Below please find the 40 acts who will compete on season two of "America's Got Talent: The Champions":



Alexa Lauenburger - Dog Act - "Das Supertalent" 2017 - Winner/ "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions" 2019 - Finalist

Eleven-year-old Alexa Lauenburger's passion for animals developed at a very young age. Following in her father's footsteps training dogs, Alexa secretly worked with the dogs and surprised her family with a dog show at the age of 7. Alexa won "Das Supertalent" in 2017 and her life changed in that moment. She also participated in "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions" in 2019 and received the Golden Buzzer from Ant and Dec.



Angelina Jordan - Singer - "Norway's Got Talent" 2014 - Winner

At 7, singer Angelina Jordan was crowned the winner of "Norway's Got Talent," performing Billie Holiday's "Gloomy Sunday." Angelina's videos have received more than 300 million views on Youtube and more than 1 billion views on Facebook. Angelina has performed for Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and raised over 21 million euros for children in need. One of her most memorable performances was performing with the legendary Quincy Jones in London in 2018.



Bars & Melody - Singing Duo - "Britain's Got Talent" 2014 - Finalist

British Pop duo Bars and Melody (BAM), comprised of rapper Leondre Devries and singer Charlie Lenehan, first appeared on "Britain's Got Talent" in 2014 where they received the Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell. They ultimately finished in third place, and in 2015 released their debut studio album, which debuted at #4 in the UK.



Ben Blaque - Danger Act - "Britain's Got Talent" 2016 - Semi-finalist

Crossbow sharpshooter Ben Blaque made it to the semi-finals on "Britain's Got Talent" in 2016. Ben has performed his crossbow act on live TV in multiple countries, including Indonesia and France, and has performed with international variety shows in Colombia, Germany and New Orleans.



Ben Hart - Magician - "Britain's Got Talent" 2019 - Finalist

Ben Hart was a finalist in the 2019 season of "Britain's Got Talent" and most recently appeared on "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions." Funny, subversive, often dark and always amazing, Ben has established a reputation for always creating wonderfully alternative magic. Ben has appeared in countless TV shows in the UK, United States, Australia, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.



Boogie Storm - Dance Group - "Britain's Got Talent" 2016 - Finalist

With their iconic costumes and awesome dance moves, Boogie Storm is a force to be reckoned with. Since appearing on "Britain's Got Talent" in 2016, where they received Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer, they have traveled all over the world and have performed at many prestigious film premieres.



Brian King Joseph - Violinist - "America's Got Talent" 2018 - Finalist

Brian King Joseph is a world-class violinist who appeared on "America's Got Talent" season 13, where his explosive renditions of popular music on his electric violin wowed both the judges and audience, taking him all the way to the finals. Brian does all of this while battling an incurable and painful condition called neuropathy, a progressive disease that takes away the feeling from his hands and feet and will eventually spread to the rest of his body.



Christian and Percy - Hand Balancer/Dog Act - "America's Got Talent" 2014 - Finalist

Christian Stoinev was a finalist on season nine of "America's Got Talent" with his canine partner, Scooby. Christian and Scooby wowed audiences with their variety of performances that showcased Christian's strength and precision hand balancing, and Scooby's unique acrobatics and charisma that people fell in love with. Christian continues to wow audiences with another dog and partner, Percy.



Collabro - Singing Group - "Britain's Got Talent" 2014 - Winner

Winners of the eighth season of "Britain's Got Talent," Collabro have become one of the world's most successful musical theater boy bands. Since winning the show, they have released four albums, selling over a million records worldwide and have toured throughout the UK, Japan, Canada, Europe and United States. As their prize for winning the show, Collabro performed in front of HRH Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.



Connie Talbot - Singer - "Britain's Got Talent" 2007 - Finalist

At just 6 years old, singer Connie Talbot was a finalist in the first season of "Britain's Got Talent." Since her time on the show, Connie has released five albums and competed in 2019 on "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions."



Dan Naturman - Comedian - "America's Got Talent" 2014 - Finalist

Dan Naturman is a stand-up comedian who was on season nine of "America's Got Talent." Since then, Dan has branched into acting with a role as a recurring character on the HBO series "Crashing." He also co-hosts a podcast called "Live from the Table."



Dania Díaz - Magician - "Spain's Got Talent" 2018 - Finalist

Dania Díaz is a female magician born and raised in Venezuela. After moving to Spain, her perseverance and talent led her to win multiple magic awards, including a national magic award in Spain and the Latin American Award of Magic. In 2018, she appeared on "Spain's Got Talent," where she received a double Golden Buzzer and made it to the finals.



Duo Destiny - Hand to Hand Duo - "Poland's Got Talent" 2018 - Winner

Duo Destiny, Kinga Grzeskow (Poland) and Goncalo Roque (Portugal) are world-class gymnasts and world and European champions in acrobatic sports. They met and created Duo Destiny in 2015 and have since been working on various shows all around the world. In 2018, they participated and won "Poland's Got Talent."



Duo Transcend - Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo - "America's Got Talent" 2018 - Finalist

Aerial trapeze artists Duo Transcend appeared on Season 13 of "America's Got Talent." Following that they have had the opportunity to travel and share their talent with millions around the world.



Eddie Williams - Strongman - "Australia's Got Talent" 2019 - Semi-finalist

Crowned Australia's Strongest Man in 2017 and 2018, Eddie Williams was a contestant on "Australia's Got Talent" in 2019. Williams is also a Guinness World Record holder for pulling a tank 10 meters in record time.



Emil Rengle - Dancer - "Romania's Got Talent" 2018 - Winner

Dancer Emil Rengle conquered a wide audience as a high-heeled showman on 2018's "Romania's Got Talent" and was crowned the winner. He continues to tour internationally spreading a message of love, freedom and diversity, and is currently working on his first music album.



Freckled Sky - Projection/Dance Group - "America's Got Talent" 2015 - Quarter-finalist

Freckled Sky is a team of innovators and dreamers dedicated to the design and creation of interactive multimedia shows. Blending projection, lighting, interactive solutions and special effects, they tell stories and bring immersive experiences to the audience. Freckled Sky participated in season 10 of "America's Got Talent" where they received the Golden Buzzer. Since then, they have created multimedia performances for P!nk, James Arthur, Paula Abdul and Lil Yachty.



Hans - Singer/Dancer/Musician - "America's Got Talent" 2018 - Quarter-finalist

An international superstar, accordionist and Berlin boy wonder, Hans has been thrilling audiences around the globe with his own fabulous brand of critically acclaimed cabaret for over a decade, performing for everyone from prime ministers to princesses, taking him all around Australia and across Europe and the UK. In 2018 Hans came to the United States to appear on season 13 of "America's Got Talent."



Jack Vidgen - Singer - "Australia's Got Talent" 2011 - Winner

Jack Vidgen won "Australia's Got Talent" at just 14 years old, had chart-topping songs, moved to America to chase his dreams and was the face of some of the biggest brands in the world. Jack then spent five years off the stage where he found himself away from his music, working outside of the entertainment industry in nursing homes and coffee shops.



JJ Pantano - Comedian - "Australia's Got Talent 2019" - Semi-finalist

JJ Pantano is a 7-year-old comedian and actor who is already making waves in the entertainment industry. His performance on "Australia's Got Talent" earned him a Golden Buzzer taking him straight through to the semi-finals, winning over the hearts of a nation. Following his appearance on "Australia's Got Talent," JJ has appeared on numerous TV shows, radio shows, television commercials and short films.



Junior Creative - Shadow Dance Group - "Myanmar's Got Talent" 2018 - Winner

Junior Creative dance crew consists of 15 boys and girls between the ages of 17-22. The members are university students from different backgrounds, but all have one common goal: to express life through dance. Originally a group of six boys, Junior Creative participated in season two of "Myanmar's Got Talent" and finished in the top five. In 2018, the crew, with more members, competed and won season five.



Luke Islam - Singer - "America's Got Talent" 2019 - Semi-finalist

Luke Islam's viral performance of "She Used to Be Mine" earned him Julianne Hough's Golden Buzzer during season 14 "America's Got Talent." Before appearing on "AGT," Luke sang at a performance of "Waitress" where he brought the house down with his impromptu rendition of "She Used to Be Mine." Luke has since graced that same Broadway stage where he had the honor of singing with the show's composer, Sarah Bareilles, and actress Shoshana Bean.



Marcelito Pomoy - Singer - "Pilipinas Got Talent" 2011 - Winner

Marcelito "Mars" Pomoy is a Filipino singer known for his ability to sing in both tenor and soprano and switch instantly from one to the other. He was the winner of the second season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." In 2018, he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where he wowed the audience and received a standing ovation for his rendition of "Beauty and the Beast."



Marc Spelmann and X - Magician - "Britain's Got Talent" 2019 - Runner-up

Marc Spelmann appeared on "Britain's Got Talent" season 12 with a heart-wrenching magical performance dedicated to his wife and daughter. His audition went viral with millions of views around the world, but despite being a Golden Buzzer act, he failed to make the finals. He secretly returned to "Britain's Got Talent" season 13 as an anonymous character known only as "X" and went on to become the runner-up, revealing his true identity during the finale.



Michael Grimm - Singer - "America's Got Talent" 2010 - Winner

With his soulful voice and earthy Southern manner, Michael Grimm charmed millions of viewers as the winner of season five of "America's Got Talent." Since winning, Michael headlined the first ever "AGT" tour and currently has a headline show in Las Vegas.



Mike Yung - Singer - "America's Got Talent" 2017 - Semi-finalist

Before MAKING IT to the semi-finals on "America's Got Talent" season 12, Mike Yung sang at New York City subway stations, where a video of him singing the Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody" went viral.



Miki Dark - Danger Act - "Holland's Got Talent" 2019 - Semi-Finalist/ "Das Supertalent" 2019 - Finalist

After appearing on "Holland's Got Talent" and "Das Supertalent," Miki Dark is bringing horror and humor to the stage of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" with a compelling danger act. Since appearing on "Holland's Got Talent," Miki has spent his time performing all over the world.



Moses Concas - Harmonicist/Beat Boxer - "Italia's Got Talent" 2016 - Winner

Unaware that a friend had signed him up for "Italia's Got Talent" in 2016, harmonica beat-boxer Moses Concas was crowned the winner. At 22, Moses began playing the harmonica that his grandmother had given him at an early age. After performing in London as a street artist, Moses began participating at several European Busker Festivals.



Oz Pearlman - Mentalist - "America's Got Talent" 2015 - Finalist

Mentalist Oz Pearlman placed third on season 10 of "America's Got Talent." Since then, he has made numerous TV appearances and won an Emmy Award for his NBC special "Oz Knows."



Paddy and Nicko - Dance Duo - "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions" 2019 - Finalist/"France's Got Talent" 2016 - Semi-finalist

Dance duo Sarah Patricia Jones "Paddy" and Nicolás Espinosa Escrivá "Nicko" were semi-finalists on "France's Got Talent" and went on to be finalists in "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions." Since then, Paddy has earned the Guinness World Records title as the oldest female acrobatic salsa dancer.



Puddles Pity Party - Singer - "America's Got Talent" 2017 - Quarter-finalist

The "Sad Clown with the Golden Voice" captured the hearts of "America's Got Talent" season 12 viewers with his melancholy renditions of Sia's "Chandelier," Eric Carmen's "All By Myself" and Lorde's "Royals." Since his appearance on "AGT," Puddles has performed all over North America, the UK and Europe, and had a successful residency in Las Vegas.



Quick Style - Dance Trio - "Norway's Got Talent" 2009 - Winner

Quick Crew is a dance crew from Oslo, Norway formed by twins Suleman and Bilal Malik, and childhood friend Nasir Sirkhan. In 2009, they won "Norway's Got Talent" and since then have appeared as contestants and judges on numerous TV shows, been teaching around the world, choregraphed major artists, opened their own dance studios in Europe and Asia, and formed their own talent management company.



Ryan Niemiller - Comedian - "America's Got Talent" 2019 - Finalist

Known as "The Cripple Threat of Comedy," Ryan Niemiller finished third overall in season 14 of "America's Got Talent" and has since hit the ground running, booking up the next year of shows on an international tour. Ryan's positivity and genuine take on his life and disability resonated with fans as they all clamor to become card-carrying members of Club Nubb.



Sandou Trio Russian Bar - Russian Bar - "America's Got Talent" 2011 - Semi-finalist

Sandou Trio Russian Bar performed on season six of "America's Got Talent." Since then, the Trio have performed all over the world, including major league sporting events and have appeared in the FX series "Baskets," and the feature film "The Greatest Showman." The talented Trio have performed in several shows on the Las VEGAS STRIP and provide entertainment for corporate events parties and more.



The Silhouettes - Shadow Dance Group - "America's Got Talent" 2006 - Finalist

The Silhouettes, runner-up on "America's Got Talent" season six, are a shadow-dance company created and directed by Lynne Waggoner-Patton, whose mission is to help homeless children and children in need around the world. They have been featured in both commercials and television shows and have helped raise millions by creating custom performances for charitable organizations.



Spencer Horsman - Danger Act - "America's Got Talent" 2012 - Quarter-finalist

With parents who were both former Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus clowns, escape artist Spencer Horsman was born to be in the entertainment business. Spencer appeared on season seven of "America's Got Talent" where he made it to the quarter-finals.



Strauss Serpent - Contortionist - "Africa's Got Talent" 2018 - Winner

A native of Congo, Strauss Serpent is a dancer and contortionist. Strauss won "Africa's Got Talent" in 2018. His goal in life is to be a source of inspiration and hope for young African artists to follow their dreams no matter what is in their way.



Tyler Butler-Figueroa - Violinist - "America's Got Talent" 2019 - Finalist

Twelve-year-old violinist Tyler Butler Figueroa touched the hearts and inspired millions of people around the world, including Simon Cowell, who gave him the Golden Buzzer, on season 14 of "America's Got Talent." At 4 years old, Tyler was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Looking for a way to express himself after being bullied for his hair loss, Tyler started playing the violin. Inspired by violinist Brian King Joseph from season 13 of "America's Got Talent," he started street performing and playing at local events to pay for travel expenses to audition for the show. Tyler is now cancer-free and has been in remission for four years.



Voices of Service - Singing Group - "America's Got Talent 2019" - Finalist

Voices of Service (VOS) is a quartet of veterans and active duty service members representing the diversity and excellence that exists within our military and veteran communities and is an inspiring example for the nation that they serve, have served, and continue to service through music. The group is affiliated with the Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO), which focuses on creating music performance and career opportunities for veterans and active service members. VOS was on Season 14 of "America's Got Talent" and made it to the finals.



V.Unbeatable - Dance Group - "America's Got Talent" 2019 - Finalist

The India-based dance group wowed audiences around the globe during season 14 of "America's Got Talent," where they finished in fourth place. Founded by Vikas and Om Prakash, the group was originally named Unbeatable. After a horrible accident during a group rehearsal, Vikas was injured and unfortunately passed away. The group renamed itself V.Unbeatable (for Vikas Unbeatable) in his honor and continued to pursue Vikas' original dreams for the group.



"America's Got Talent: The Champions" season one averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, MAKING IT the season's #1 most-watched alternative series. "AGT: Champions" doubled NBC's audience in the timeslot versus results from one year earlier (12.4 million viewers vs. 6.2 million) and was Monday night's #1 most-watched telecast ("live plus same day"). After 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing, "AGT: Champions" grew to a 3.3 rating in 18-49 and 16.4 million viewers.



"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.



Auditions for the next season of "America's Got Talent" are currently underway. Interested acts can visit www.AGTAuditions.com to register for an upcoming audition city or to submit a video online.





Related Articles View More TV Stories