AMERICAN IDOL Begins Milestone Season 20 Auditions

Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, were on hand when ABC's "American Idol" kicked off judge city auditions for the upcoming season five on ABC and milestone 20th season overall in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Idol hopefuls still have a chance to audition this season as "Idol Across America" remote virtual auditions continue with nationwide open calls on Oct. 11, Oct. 26 and Oct. 28. To sign up for a chance to virtually audition in front of an "American Idol" producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49. In addition, "American Idol" finished among the Top 5 unscripted series last season with Total Viewers (No. 4).

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return for a fifth season on ABC in 2022. Stay tuned for a premiere date announcement.