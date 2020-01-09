AMERICAN HORROR STORY Gets Three More Seasons at FX

Deadline reports that FX has renewed "American Horror Story" for three more seasons.

The tenth season of the anthology series will air later this year. AHS was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Each season has explored a different horror theme and setting, ranging from a haunted house, insane asylum, witches coven, travelling freak show, to a hotel with a dark and murderous history.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with AMERICAN HORROR STORY and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," said John Landgraf. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story."

Murphy also created "Pose," "American Crime Story," "Glee," and "Scream Queens."

Read the original story on Deadline.





