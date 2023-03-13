Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AMERICAN BORN CHINESE to Premiere on Disney+ in May

Disney+ revealed the May 24 premiere date for the Disney+ Original series “American Born Chinese" before the Oscars.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Disney+ dropped the May 24 premiere date for the Disney+ Original series "American Born Chinese," in a newly-released :30 TV spot that will air during tonight's Oscars telecast's commercial breaks. This :30 first look at the genre-hopping action-comedy from Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television, celebrates the show's three Oscar nominees: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and guest star Stephanie Hsu.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, "American Born Chinese" tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Ben Wang ("Chang Can Dunk"), two-time International Emmy Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ("Wet Season"), Chin Han ("Mortal Kombat"), Daniel Wu ("Reminiscence"), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ("Just Add Magic"). Academy® Award nominee Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") guest stars.

Emmy® Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ("Bob's Burgers," "Central Park") serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Short Term 12") is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level"), Erin O'Malley ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Asher Goldstein ("Short Term 12," "Just Mercy") and Gene Luen Yang.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Watch Sofia Carson & Diane Warren Perform at the Oscars Photo
Video: Watch Sofia Carson & Diane Warren Perform at the Oscars
Watch Sofia Carson and Diane Warren perform their Oscar-nominated song 'Applause' at the 2023 Oscars. The telecast will included performances from Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne and Lady Gaga. Watch a video of the performance now!
THE SUN QUEEN to Premiere on PBS in April Photo
THE SUN QUEEN to Premiere on PBS in April
Her research and innovations from the 1930s through the ‘70s continue to shape how we power our lives now. Produced and directed by Amanda Pollak, produced and written by Gene Tempest, and executive produced by Cameo George.
Photos: Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Photo
Photos: Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Among the crowd of supporters, the Foundation welcomed Donatella Versace, Maren Morris, Fan Bingbing, Emma Watson, Wiz Khalifa, Heidi Klum, Dove Cameron, Hilary Duff, Brooke Shields, Lucien Laviscount, Noah Schnapp, Kesha, Rege Jean-Page, Saweetie, Stella Maxwell, Tyga, Sharon Osboure, Sophia Bush, Maggie Rogers, and more. Check out photos!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: The Shootouts Release Music Video for 'I'll Never Need Anyone More'Video: The Shootouts Release Music Video for 'I'll Never Need Anyone More'
March 13, 2023

The Shootouts are on a roll. The Akron, OH-based country group recently released their third full-length album, the well-received Stampede (out via Soundly Music); made a showstopping debut at the Grand Ole Opry; and are the current holders of the #7 album on the Americana Music radio charts. Watch the new video now!
Jhené Aiko Presents 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise'Jhené Aiko Presents 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise'
March 13, 2023

Curated by Jhené Aiko herself, the 20-song collection features soothing tracks designed to facilitate and foster a good night’s sleep by using the ambient sounds of nature. It includes everything from booming thunderstorms and crashing waves to birds chirping and the gentle tap of raindrops on a window.
Warner Records Launches Flagship Electronic Dance Music Label, Major RecordingsWarner Records Launches Flagship Electronic Dance Music Label, Major Recordings
March 13, 2023

Warner Records launched its first flagship electronic dance music label, Major Recordings. Headed by respected executive Sam Mobarek, Major Recordings has revealed its first signing, rising duo PARISI, in partnership with Parlophone’s FFRR. Mobarek will report to Warner Records’ Co-Chairman & COO Tom Corson and Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck. 
BGC Melody And Tasa Unveil Latest Single 'Cookie Crumbles'BGC Melody And Tasa Unveil Latest Single 'Cookie Crumbles'
March 13, 2023

BGC Melody are a group of African musicians based in Cameroon, the Congo, Germany and the United State. Former artists of the label – Elie Solo, LaLa, Deenah, Jayé and Ziiana – are also included in the group. The group draw music inspiration from Cameroon, the UK, the US, Nigeria, South Africa and East Africa.
Baryshnikov's 75th Birthday Concert Announced With Laurie Anderson, Regina Spektor, Diana Krall & MoreBaryshnikov's 75th Birthday Concert Announced With Laurie Anderson, Regina Spektor, Diana Krall & More
March 13, 2023

The lineup will include influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries whose work has inspired Mr. Baryshnikov throughout his life in the U.S.: American avant-garde artist, composer, and musician Laurie Anderson, Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall, Russian–born American singer, songwriter, and pianist Regina Spektor, and more.
share