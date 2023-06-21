AMERICAN BORN CHINESE Coming to ABC, Hulu, Roku & YouTube TV

The first episode will air on ABC on Saturday, June 24 at 8:00pm ET/PT.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected Photo 4 WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

AMERICAN BORN CHINESE Coming to ABC, Hulu, Roku & YouTube TV

To celebrate the continued success of the Disney+ Original series, “American Born Chinese,” The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers a special opportunity to watch select episodes of the acclaimed Disney Branded Television series from 20th Television across its unparalleled distribution platforms and affiliate partners including ABC, Hulu, Roku, and beginning today, on YouTube. 

The series, which has a critic score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes where it was declared one of the best TV and Streaming Shows of 2023, received rave reviews - with Entertainment Weekly saying  “American Born Chinese presents an inviting blend of heartfelt coming-of-age humor and exhilarating martial-arts action” as well as “extraordinarily fun and uplifting.”

“American Born Chinese” will be made available on the following schedule:

ABC: Saturday, June 24 at 8:00pm ET/PT – Episode 1 

Hulu: Monday, June 26 – Sunday, July 9 – Episodes 1-3 

YouTube: Wednesday, June 21 at 9am to Sunday, July 23 – Episode 1

Roku: Monday, June 26 – Monday, July 10 – Episodes 1-3 

Hailed as “wildly entertaining” by The Hollywood Reporter, and “a rapturous display of incredible talent” by the Austin Chronicle, “American Born Chinese” is now streaming on Disney+, where subscribers currently have access to all eight episodes of the first season.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, "American Born Chinese" chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends THE SON of a mythological god.

This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu – with USA TODAY declaring that “the supernatural elements of "Chinese" are brought to life beautifully, playing on aesthetics from Chinese folklore, comics and animation to create worlds and scenes that pop off the screen.”

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ("Chang Can Dunk"), International Emmy® Award Nominee Yeo Yann Yann ("Wet Season"), Chin Han ("Mortal Kombat"), Daniel Wu ("Reminiscence"), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ("Just Add Magic").  

Introducing audiences to a pantheon of iconic Chinese mythical characters, are guest stars Academy® Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan. The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy® Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ("Bob's Burgers," "Central Park") serves as executive producer and showrunner.  Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Short Term 12") directs and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level"), Erin O'Malley ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Asher Goldstein ("Short Term 12," "Just Mercy") and Gene Luen Yang. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SHAUN WHITE: THE LAST RUN Docuseries to Premiere on Max in July Photo
SHAUN WHITE: THE LAST RUN Docuseries to Premiere on Max in July

With unprecedented access and never-before-seen personal archival footage, the docuseries is a revealing portrait of three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest athletes in two separate sports, snowboarding and skateboarding, Shaun White. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Bianca Del Rio to Host Hulus PRIDE NEVER STOPS Campaign Photo
Bianca Del Rio to Host Hulu's PRIDE NEVER STOPS Campaign

Drag superstar Bianca Del Rio is hosting Hulu's upcoming 'Pride Never Stops' pass the mic campaign. The streams will feature influencers in cities like New York, Chicago, and more, who will serve as correspondents in their respective city. Their videos will be shown with the livestream to provide a larger look at Pride celebrations nationwide.

3
Jason Momoa to Host 2023 SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel Photo
Jason Momoa to Host 2023 SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel

The network released its first official trailer featuring Momoa, who will guide viewers through Discovery’s biggest annual celebration of sharks. During “Shark Week,” Momoa, who is dedicated to protecting and preserving oceans, will set up the epic journeys and first-time revelations each night.

4
New Season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES Returns This Summer on ID Photo
New Season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES Returns This Summer on ID

Premiering this summer, the series will continue to heighten PEOPLE’s acclaimed original reporting on some of the nation’s most shocking cases and unsolved mysteries and expand on them with unprecedented access, fresh insight and powerful perspectives. The 7th season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023
Oliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a CrowdOliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a Crowd
Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1
Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO