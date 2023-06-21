AMERICAN BORN CHINESE Coming to ABC, Hulu, Roku & YouTube TV

To celebrate the continued success of the Disney+ Original series, “American Born Chinese,” The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers a special opportunity to watch select episodes of the acclaimed Disney Branded Television series from 20th Television across its unparalleled distribution platforms and affiliate partners including ABC, Hulu, Roku, and beginning today, on YouTube.

The series, which has a critic score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes where it was declared one of the best TV and Streaming Shows of 2023, received rave reviews - with Entertainment Weekly saying “American Born Chinese presents an inviting blend of heartfelt coming-of-age humor and exhilarating martial-arts action” as well as “extraordinarily fun and uplifting.”

“American Born Chinese” will be made available on the following schedule:

ABC: Saturday, June 24 at 8:00pm ET/PT – Episode 1

Hulu: Monday, June 26 – Sunday, July 9 – Episodes 1-3

YouTube: Wednesday, June 21 at 9am to Sunday, July 23 – Episode 1

Roku: Monday, June 26 – Monday, July 10 – Episodes 1-3

Hailed as “wildly entertaining” by The Hollywood Reporter, and “a rapturous display of incredible talent” by the Austin Chronicle, “American Born Chinese” is now streaming on Disney+, where subscribers currently have access to all eight episodes of the first season.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, "American Born Chinese" chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends THE SON of a mythological god.

This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu – with USA TODAY declaring that “the supernatural elements of "Chinese" are brought to life beautifully, playing on aesthetics from Chinese folklore, comics and animation to create worlds and scenes that pop off the screen.”

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ("Chang Can Dunk"), International Emmy® Award Nominee Yeo Yann Yann ("Wet Season"), Chin Han ("Mortal Kombat"), Daniel Wu ("Reminiscence"), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ("Just Add Magic").

Introducing audiences to a pantheon of iconic Chinese mythical characters, are guest stars Academy® Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan. The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy® Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ("Bob's Burgers," "Central Park") serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Short Term 12") directs and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level"), Erin O'Malley ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Asher Goldstein ("Short Term 12," "Just Mercy") and Gene Luen Yang.