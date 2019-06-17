AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington To Premiere On TNT

Tune-in to see Hollywood's elite salute Denzel Washington with the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award, America's highest honor for a career in film. Washington's closest friends and collaborators Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Jodie Foster, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Julia Roberts, Cicely Tyson and more will celebrate his life and career, sharing never-before-heard stories of their personal experiences with the legendary actor over the past four decades. The special will also feature a musical performance by Jennifer Hudson, singing a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke's classic, 1964 civil-rights anthem "A Change Is Gonna Come."

TNT will premiere the hour-and-a-half special, AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: A TRIBUTE TO DENZEL WASHINGTON, on Thursday, June 20, at 10:00 PM (ET/PT), followed by an encore at 11:30 PM (ET/PT). Sister network Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will also air the special in October 2019, during a night of programming dedicated to Washington's work.

The highest honor given for a career in film, the AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD was established by the AFI Board of Trustees in 1973. It is presented to a single honoree each year based on the following criteria as mandated through a resolution passed by the AFI Board of Trustees:

"The recipient should be one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time."

