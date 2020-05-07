A+E Networks Announces New Programming with President Bill Clinton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeff Foxworthy and More

Touting stability, state-of-the-art audience solutions and customization anchored in a portfolio of its purpose-driven brands -HISTORY®, A&E® and Lifetime® -A+E Networks® Group president Paul Buccieri today announced an extensive range of premium content via the company's virtual upfront presentation.

High-profile projects with President Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Lee Curtis are among more than 2200 hours of new series programming and over 50 new movies currently in the pipeline for 2020/2011. **Additional talent and projects to be announced this week for A&E®, HISTORY® and Lifetime®.

As well, A+E Networks has already produced nearly 1000 hours of fresh programming, which is immediately available, including new seasons of hits Curse of Oak Island and Married at First Sight; and upcoming movies/mini-documentaries on Wendy Williams; Whitney & Bobbi; to name just a few.

"With so many unknowns at this critical time, A+E Networks remains a stalwart in the industry, ready to meet advertisers' current needs with a stable of balanced content across top-performing genres. We are well-positioned to meet the challenges of this dynamic marketplace head-on with new high-profile projects featuring A-list talent as well as an enormous cache of premium content available now," says Buccieri.

A+E Networks' wide range of new premium programming is bolstered by more than 40,000 hours from core hit franchises which include Pawn Stars, Forged in Fire, Lifetime Movies andLive PD. This reserve of owned content gives A+E Networks the flexibility to fill in any possible gaps of original content, should production delays occur, and retain viewer continuity in a fast-changing marketplace.

As well, the company has been on a wave of growth. Among their key brands, A&E in fiscal 2020 ranks #3 in cable among A25-54 C3 impressions, the network's best-ever competitive position.HISTORY has been a Top 10 entertainment cable network in primetime among A25-54 C3 impressions ever since C3 ratings existed back in Fiscal 2008.And at Lifetime, they've been the #1 women's network in Buzz among W25-54 for nine straight years, according to YouGov.Lifetime's original movies reach more W25-54 than original movies on any other cable network.

Today's uncertainty heightens advertisers' need to reach target audiences efficiently and effectively with custom brand messaging, and A+E Networks' Precision and Performance units continue to innovate and boast gains for client campaigns with average increases in brand awareness (+83%), consideration (+43%) and sales (+8%).

"A+E Networks was the first in our industry to offer guarantees on business outcomes and we are proud of our commitment to audience targeting. We also provide unique solutions from turnkey opportunities to fully customized ideas for ads -all designed to amplify an advertiser's message and grow their business," said Peter Olsen, president, Ad Sales, A+E Networks.

Aligning programming and platforms per entertainment and purpose driven initiatives, A+E Networks has leaned into its CSR and partnered with clients to tag and amplify important organizations' messaging at this critical time in history.

"Bringing together our programming and purpose initiatives is fundamental to our mission and paramount to our success," says Buccieri. "We are proud to expand these outreach efforts to offer advertisers truly unique partnership opportunities along with premium, quality stories our viewers crave, while meeting our advertisers needs."





