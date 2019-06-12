A&E Network Orders 10 Additional Episodes of Hit New Series LIVE RESCUE From Big Fish Entertainment

A&E is extending the new hit series "Live Rescue," with 10 additional episodes, bringing the first season total to 19 episodes. "Live Rescue," the network's newest live original documentary series, follows first responders from across the country as they bravely put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls. Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield with analysis from first responders representing departments across the country, "Live Rescue" is produced by the producers of "Live PD," Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. New episodes continue Monday nights from 9-11pm ET/PT.

"Live Rescue" was A&E's best series premiere in more than two years. Since its April 22nd debut, 'Live Rescue' is averaging 1.3 million total viewers. It has out-performed A&E's regular Monday time period by 150% with total viewers.

"The initial response by viewers to 'Live Rescue' has been extremely rewarding," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E Network. "This is a challenging show to produce, but our incredible partners at Big Fish have once again made it possible for viewers across the country to see the work of first responders and the challenges they face every day in real-time through this groundbreaking series."

"Live Rescue" is the second live franchise from A&E and Big Fish Entertainment, after the smash hit "Live PD," which follows diverse law enforcement agencies across the country as they patrol their communities. "Live PD" is cable's #1 justice series and the #1 show on cable on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Live Rescue" is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, with Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, John Zito, and Jordana Starr serving as Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb are Executive Producers for A&E.

About A&E Network

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it's the network's distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E always makes entertainment an art. The A&E website is located at aetv.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aetv and Facebook at facebook.com/AETV.

About Big Fish Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, is a full-service production company that creates multi-platform, visually driven content that compels and entertains audiences with the "unexpected." Founded in 2006 by President Dan Cesareo, Big Fish has since produced more than 1000 hours of award-winning and top-rated programming in the live, unscripted reality, lifestyle and documentary space. Current Big Fish series include Live Rescue, #1 unscripted crime series Live PD, Live PD: Police Patrol, LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM and the upcoming Top Dog for A&E; LIVE PD PRESENTS: WOMEN ON PATROL for Lifetime; mega-hit franchise BLACK INK CREW (New York and Chicago) and mental health special In Session Live With Dr. Jess for VH1; culinary docu-series Hustle & Soul for WE tv; Chris Paul's Chapter 3 for ESPN; Tattoo Girls for TLC; HOW FAR IS TATTOO FAR? for MTV; ANIMAL ER Live for NAT GEO WILD and TRUTH BEHIND THE MOON LANDING for Science Channel. With other credits including Bomb Patrol: Afghanistan and the Gates Foundation Reality PD public schools project, Big Fish captures and relates extraordinary worlds, characters and stories for such networks as Lifetime, A&E, VH1, WE tv, Discovery, TLC, MTV, E!, National Geographic, Oxygen, Travel Channel and Paramount Network. For more information, visit bigfishusa.com.





