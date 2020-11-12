A&E Network Announces Two New Series I SURVIVED A CRIME And RESCUE CAM

Beginning Wednesday, January 27 at 10pm ET/PT..

A&E Network announces premiere dates for new series "I Survived a Crime," "Rescue Cam," and returning hit-series, "Court Cam." Expanding on its raw and heart-pounding non-fiction programming, beginning Wednesday, January 27 at 10pm ET/PT, "I Survived a Crime," hosted by award-winning reporter Gio Benitez, takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects. Hosted by Matt Iseman, "Rescue Cam" looks at some of incredible life or death rescues carried out by both professional and citizen heroes premiering on Wednesday December 2 at 10pm ET/PT. Returning for its third season, "Court Cam," hosted by Dan Abrams, will bring viewers back into the courtroom for even more wild moments on Wednesday, December 2 at 9pm ET/PT.

A&E Network has greenlit the new series "I Survived a Crime" which takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects. Using surveillance and cell phone footage captured during the crime, the series follows individuals going about their daily lives who were confronted with a dangerous situation and forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families. Hosted by award-winning ABC News reporter Gio Benitez, the twenty-episode series will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, January 27 at 10pm ET/PT.

In each 30-minute episode, "I Survived a Crime" explores different survivors' stories and analyzes their choice of avoiding confrontation to increase the likelihood of survival or fighting back as a last resort. Survivors join Gio Benitez to reflect on the incidents and have their voices heard. Alongside the testimonials, videos captured in vivid detail on smart security systems, hidden cameras, cell phones, and dash cams are highlighted and analyzed to help understand the events that took place. The series explores the difficult and split-second decisions a person must face when confronted with an act that threatens their life, safety or liberty.

Hosted by Matt Iseman, "Rescue Cam" is an incredible, no holds barred look at some of the most shocking and intense life or death rescues, standoffs, animal saves and close calls from across the country and beyond. The series highlights human and animal rescues carried out by both professional and citizen heroes, with stories told through footage captured on cell phones, bodycams, dashcams, and security cameras that showcase the outrageous, at times comical, and often unimaginable rescues happening every day.

Hit series "Court Cam," the #1 cable show on Thursday nights among Adults 25-54* during its first run, will return for its third season. This season will chronicle some of the most stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera. Executive produced by Law & Crime Productions and Dan Abrams, Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News, the series provides unparalleled access to amazing courtroom moments from the most high-profile trials to powerful moments from courts around the country. Whether it be frightening outbursts, crazed defendants, amazing acts of service or furious judges, the series gives viewers a comprehensive look at how all of the action unfolds. Paired with interviews with judges, witnesses, bystanders, and victims, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as Dan Abrams gives viewers a firsthand look at some of the most startling courtroom moments.

"I Survived a Crime" is produced by Law&Crime Productions for A&E Network. Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman, Karla Hidalgo and Michel Bryant serve as executive producers for Law&Crime. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "I Survived a Crime."

"Rescue Cam" is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, John Zito, Rick Hankey and Pat Twist are Executive Producers for Big Fish. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb are Executive Producers for A&E.

"Court Cam" is produced by Law&Crime Productions with Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman and Paul Tinelli serving as executive producers. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Court Cam."

* Source: Nielsen Live + 3 day, A25-54, Prime Thurs 8p-11p, COURT CAM S1: 12/5/19-12/26/19, excludes sports, 2+ telecasts.

