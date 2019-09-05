ADULT SWIM FESTIVAL Announces More Acts and Fan Experiences

The Adult Swim Festival just got bigger! The super-sized two-day event is happening on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, at Los Angeles' newest entertainment venue, Banc Of California Stadium. This year's line-up features top bands and musical artists, comedians and immersive fan experiences that only Adult Swim can bring to life.

Helado Negro, Ladies of LCD Soundsystem, 'The Last Stream on the Left' and Leikeli47 will be joining the previously announced line up with charged performances from Dethklok, Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Captain Murphy, THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW Live!, Tierra Whack, and Lil Nas X. (Previously announced Geto Boys will no longer be performing due to a scheduling conflict.)

In addition to musical and comedy acts, fans will get access to one-of-a-kind experiences with new on-site activations, including The Rickflector, a machine that transports the melted minds of fans directly into the animated world of RICK AND MORTY and the festival debuts of Morty Slide, which will launch fans into their own "Goodbye, Moonman" daydream, and Cat Joust, where they will mount valiant feline steeds to compete for honor and adoration against friend or foe. The always popular Mechanical Hot Dog Ride is the best seat in the house and fans can escape the sun in the newly revamped Meatwad Dome to catch 360 degrees of Adult Swim premieres and favorites.

Lagunitas Brewing Company is back for a second year serving as Adult Swim Festival's Official Craft Beer Partner. Wendy's will also be on-site to provide fans with an enhanced festival experience. Additional partners include thirst-murdering water brand Liquid Death, tattoos with For Now Ink™ fromInkbox, and portable power provided by Electric Standard Co.

Ahead of the festival, Fanta will give fans the opportunity to express themselves as part of its newest platform, "It's A Thing". Fanta will partner with Adult Swim for a t-shirt design contest where fans can submit their own unique creations during live streams of How To Draw on AdultSwim.com beginning on September 16th at 9pm EST through October 15th. One lucky fan and a guest will win a trip to attend the Adult Swim Festival and a chance for their winning t-shirt design to be printed on-site at the event.

Tickets start at $49 and up with two new premium package options available.Micro Prestige package includes access to Figueroa Club with private craft beer and cocktail bar, priority access to activations and more. For the super fan, the Prestige Plus package includes priority access to activations, MAIN STAGE viewing area, an exclusive Adult Swim merchandise item, access to the Adult Swim garage sale gifting suite and a two-hour dedicated open Gold Bar service on the Sunset Roof Deck. Fans 18+ can also sign up to receive the latest news on festival activities, updated music and comedy line-ups and ticketing options at AdultSwimFestival.com.





