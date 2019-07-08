ADAM RUINS EVERYTHING Returns to truTV This August

truTV has announced the return date for all new episodes of its investigative comedy series ADAM RUINS EVERYTHING hosted by comedian Adam Conover. The series, which challenges viewers' common beliefs and encourages them to think critically about the world around them, returns on Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00pm ET/PT with eight new half-hour episodes.

Watch the trailer below!

Among the topics Adam will be examining in this new batch of episodes are cops, a murder, America, and even little bugs. Adam exposes America's flaws, polices the truth behind the overuse of SWAT teams, breaks down invasive search policies at the border, and explores why we should be eating more bugs.

Comedian and actor Pete Holmes (Crashing) will join Adam as a guest star in the season finale "Adam Ruins Himself," as Adam battles with his own inner self-doubt over how his biases affect the show and the influence (or lack thereof) of advertising on the series' integrity. Additional guest stars this season include Natasha Leggero (Another Period) in "Adam Ruins Music" and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob Squarepants) in "Adam Ruins Cops."

Adam Ruins Everything has been hailed as "remarkable" (Den of Geek), "one of TV's most intriguing hybrids" (IndieWire), while Conover himself dubbed a "genial provocateur" (The New York Times). The series made its television debut on truTV in 2015 after cultivating a fanbase as a series of digital shorts for CollegeHumor and has tackled a wide range of topics from football and weddings to immigration and prison. In 2018, ADAM RUINS EVERYTHING reached 28 million total viewers.

Adam Ruins Everything is produced by Big Breakfast, an Electus company, and Fair Point. Adam Conover, Jon Cohen, Jon Wolf, and Sam Reich serve as executive producers.





