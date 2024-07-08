ABIGAIL to Stream on Peacock Beginning July 19

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Abigail, the newest vampire romp, will be streaming exclusively on Peacock starting on July 19. From Radio Silence—the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), the film stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud and more.

In the movie, a heist team is hired by a mysterious fixer to kidnap the daughter of a powerful underworld figure. They must guard the 12-year-old ballerina for one night to net a $50 million ransom. As the captors start to dwindle one by one, they discover to their mounting terror that they're locked inside an isolated mansion with no ordinary little girl.

In addition to Abigail, Peacock will also be exclusively streaming additional Universal Pictures horror favorites, including LISA FRANKENSTEIN and M3GAN (+ Unrated).

