ABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on Hulu

“Wild Crime: Blood Mountain” premieres Thursday, Nov. 30, only on Hulu.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

ABC News Studios announced TODAY season three of “Wild Crime,” “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain,” which follows the case of experienced hiker Meredith Emerson, who, along with her dog, vanished without a trace on Blood Mountain in Georgia.

When two murdered hikers in other national forests across the southeast are discovered, it raises the question: Is Emerson just another lost hiker — or is there something more sinister behind her disappearance?

“Blood Mountain” follows the twists and turns of this gripping true-crime tale, including the massive search-and-rescue operation for Emerson and investigations into the two similar cases, leading authorities to believe Emerson may have been the next victim of a serial killer. “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain” premieres Thursday, Nov. 30, only on Hulu.

The four-part docu-series explores how authorities identified Gary Michael Hilton as a person of interest in Meredith’s disappearance and how, over the course of that investigation, he had become a top suspect in the similar disappearances of retirees John and Irene Bryant, who were hiking in North Carolina, and Sunday school teacher Cheryl Dunlap, who disappeared while hiking in Florida.

After Hilton is apprehended, his chilling confession leads authorities to a major development in Emerson’s case and peels back the curtain to expose his twisted mind. “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain” is told from the point of view of the investigators working to solve the case in real time and features footage of Hilton’s confession and interviews with those close to the victims.

With hundreds of millions of visitors to America’s wildlands every year, bad things are bound to happen. ABC News Studios’ original series “Wild Crime” chronicles notable crimes committed in America’s most majestic wilderness and the elite detectives who investigate them. Seasons one and two of “Wild Crime” are available to stream on Hulu.

“Wild Crime” is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios and Lone Wolf Media. Lisa Q. Wolfinger is executive producer and director, and Rushmore DeNooyer is executive producer. Beth Hoppe serves as executive producer, and David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.



