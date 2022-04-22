ABC's ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Season Finale Ties a Series High

"Abbott Elementary" (5.9 million Total Viewers and 1.8 rating in AD18-49):

After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the first season finale of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" delivered a 1.8 rating in Adults 18-49 to tie the series' highest-rated telecast of the season.

The "Abbott Elementary" season finale skyrocketed over the series' December debut by 50% among Adults 18-49 (1.8 rating vs. 1.2 rating on 12/7/21).

"Abbott Elementary" picked up an additional +3.1 million viewers over its initial Live+Same Day average to deliver 5.9 million Total Viewers on its season finale with delayed multiplatform viewing. In addition, the new ABC sitcom tripled among Adults 18-49 after just seven days of cross-platform viewing, jumping +200% to hit a 1.8 rating from a 0.6 rating in Live+Same Day.

On average for its complete first season, "Abbott Elementary" stands as ABC's highest-rated new comedy among Adults 18-49 (1.7 rating) after seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms since "The Conners" during the 2018-19 season.

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.