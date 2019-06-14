ABC to Reveal BACHELOR IN PARADISE During GOOD MORNING AMERICA and GRAND HOTEL

Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third or fourth) chance at finding love, as the hit series "Bachelor in Paradise" returns for Season 6 on a newly announced premiere date, MONDAY, AUG. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. Starting the following week on Monday, Aug. 12, the show will air on both Mondays (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) and Tuesdays (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT).

Tune in to ABC's "Good Morning America" on MONDAY, JUNE 17 (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT), on ABC for the very first announcement of some of the most beloved members of Bachelor Nation who will hit the Mexico beach resort this summer.

Then stay tuned that night as more of the "Bachelor in Paradise" romantic hopefuls who will have fun in the sun are revealed during the series premiere of the steamy new ABC drama, "Grand Hotel," MONDAY, JUNE 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

These "Bachelor in Paradise" cast members may have left "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.

Fans will follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships while living together in a secluded and dreamy paradise in Mexico. Will they fall in love or experience yet another heartbreak? This season will be sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in "Bachelor" history. Which romantic hopefuls will follow in the footsteps of Chris and Krystal, Ashley I. and Jared, Jade and Tanner or Carly and Evan?

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Lou Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories