“The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!” airs SUNDAY, OCT. 15 (8:00-10:30 p.m. EDT).

By: Sep. 21, 2023

ABC to Celebrate 100 Years of Disney With an Evening Hosted by Kelly Ripa; New Animated Short Film, ENCANTO & More Featured

In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, ABC is celebrating the iconic moment with an evening of magical programming hosted by Kelly Ripa. ABC will begin the evening with an episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” followed by a lineup that will include exclusive moments featuring Ripa and sneak peeks of upcoming Disney projects.

The special program will also feature the world broadcast premieres of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new animated short film, “Once Upon a Studio,” and the beloved Oscar®-winning feature “Encanto.” “The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!” airs SUNDAY, OCT. 15 (8:00-10:30 p.m. EDT).

Disney will mark its official 100th anniversary on Oct. 16 with additional programming across Disney+ and its networks. Additional details are forthcoming.

Watch a trailer for the new short film here:

About “Once Upon a Studio”

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in “Once Upon a Studio” for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney's 100th anniversary.

Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, “Once Upon a Studio” welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements. “Once Upon a Studio” is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen.

About “Encanto”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in THE FAMILY with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The film features songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.



