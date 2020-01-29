ABC To Resume Airing Original Unaired Episodes Of GENERAL HOSPITAL

Beginning today, WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29, ABC will resume airing original unaired episodes of "General Hospital" on broadcast television in their West Coast territories and those areas not impacted by recent ABC News' live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial.

Full episodes of "General Hospital" will be made available for viewers each day on ABC.com and the ABC app, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST, and the following day on demand and on Hulu.

These viewing opportunities for "General Hospital" allow fans to enjoy their favorite daytime drama. This cadence will continue with subsequent episodes added as necessary or as coverage continues.

In its 56th year, "General Hospital" is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. "General Hospital" has won the prestigious Emmy® Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times. "General Hospital" was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer. "General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.





