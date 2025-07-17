ABC Sets 2025 Fall Lineup with DANCING WITH THE STARS, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC has unveiled its fall 2025 premiere dates, with a lineup that includes titles such as Dancing with the Stars, Abbott Elementary, The Golden Bachelor, and the new series 9-1-1: Nashville.

“Monday Night Football” returns on most Mondays beginning SEPT. 8 (Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears). The full ABC/ESPN “Monday Night Football” schedule can be found here.

Breakout hit and last season’s No. 1 new program, “High Potential,” returns for its second season TUESDAY, SEPT. 16, following ballroom sensation “Dancing with the Stars,” which will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary.

“The Golden Bachelor” returns WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24, with a two-hour premiere featuring new leading man Mel Owens, followed by a new season of “Shark Tank.” The sophomore season of “Shifting Gears” and a new season of Emmy and Golden Globe® Award-winning comedy “Abbott Elementary” join Wednesday nights beginning OCT. 1.

From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the newest iteration of the “9-1-1” universe, “9-1-1: Nashville,” debuts THURSDAY, OCT. 16, alongside principal series “9-1-1” and the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Ryan Seacrest hosts his inaugural season of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” alongside the legendary Vanna White when the game show premieres FRIDAY, SEPT. 26, followed by new episodes of ABC News’ “20/20.”

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” returns SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, before “The Wonderful World of Disney” broadcast premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Additional movies to air this fall include the broadcast premieres of “Elemental,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

As previously announced, new seasons of returning series “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will debut in 2026, as well as the recently picked-up comedy series “Scrubs.” These premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

2025 ABC FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, AUG. 23

7:30 p.m.- "College Football" (North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars)

MONDAY, SEPT. 8

8:00 p.m.- "Monday Night Football" (Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 16

8:00 p.m.- Dancing with the Stars" (simulcast on Disney+)

10:00 p.m.- "High Potential"

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00 p.m.- "The Golden Bachelor" (two-hour premiere)

10:01 p.m.- "Shark Tank”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m.- "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"

9:01 p.m.- "20/20"

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

7:00 p.m.- "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:01 p.m.- "The Wonderful World of Disney"

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1

8:00 p.m.- "Shifting Gears"

8:30 p.m.- "Abbott Elementary"

9:02 p.m.- "The Golden Bachelor" (regular timeslot)

THURSDAY, OCT. 16

8:00 p.m.- "9-1-1"

9:00 p.m.- "9-1-1: Nashville" (new series)

10:00 p.m.- "Grey's Anatomy"