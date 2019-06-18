ABC News' NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in All Key Measures for the 3rd Straight Week

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (1.235 million), Adults 25-54 (479,000) and Adults 18-49 (403,000) for the 3 rd consecutive week during the week of June 10, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"Nightline" beat CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (1.106 million, 300,000 and 217,000, respectively) by its largest Total Viewers margin (+129,000) in nearly 1 year and biggest advantages in Adults 25-54 (+179,000) and Adults 18-49 (+186,000) in one year -since weeks of 7/30/18 and 6/4/18, respectively, based on original telecasts. "Nightline" defeated NBC' "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (1.055 million, 374,000 and 266,000, respectively) by its largest margins in Total Viewers (+180,000), Adults 25-54 (+105,000) and Adults 18-49 (+137,000) in 2 years - since w/o 6/5/17, based on original telecasts.

"Nightline" improved on the year-ago week (1.158 million, 414,000 and 326,000, respectively, for w/o 6/11/18) across the board: Total Viewers (+7%), Adults 25-54 (+16%) and Adults 18-49 (+24%).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in

Adults 25-54 (+35,000 - 446,000 vs. 411,000) and Adults 18-49 (+30,000 - 330,000 vs. 300,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline " last week included a look at the last days and legacy of DJ powerhouse Avicii , an interview with the father and sister of Ron Goldman 25 years after his murder, a behind-the-scenes look at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's groundbreaking work in conservation, a youth basketball team's program that helps students get to college and beyond, an inside look of Rob Thomas' new tour and album, the latest developments in the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz and an interview with "Pose" cast members about the show's critical role in elevating the LGBTQ+ community.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on The ABC Television Network. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of June 10, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,235,000 479,000/0.4 403,000/0.3

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,106,000 300,000/0.2 217,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,055,000 374,000/0.3 266,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 6/10/19), Previous Week (w/o 6/3/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/11/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-6/16/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/17-6/17/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





