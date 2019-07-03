ABC News' NIGHTLINE Grows From the Previous Quarter in Adults 18-49

ABC News' "Nightline" drew 1.207 million Total Viewers, 425,000 Adults 25-54 and 324,000 Adults 18-49 during the 2nd Quarter 2019, based on Most Current Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" led CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (383,000 and 267,000, respectively) during the quarter in Adults 25-54 (+43,000) and Adults 18-49 (+57,000).

"Nightline" improved over the previous quarter in Adults 18-49 (+2% - 324,000 vs. 317,000 for 1Q19).

"Nightline" widened its leads over CBS' "The Late Late Show James Corden" from the previous quarter (1Q19) in Adults 25-54 (+40% - 42,000 vs. 30,000) and Adults 18-49 (+185% - 57,000 vs. 20,000).

"Nightline" increased its advantage over CBS' "The Late Late Show James Corden" from the year-ago quarter in Adults 18-49 (+21% - 57,000 vs. 47,000 for 2Q18).

"Nightline" decreased its gaps quarter to quarter (1Q19) with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in all key target demos: Total Viewers (-22% - 132,000 vs. 170,000), Adults 25-54 (-55% - 43,000 vs. 94,000) and Adults 18-49 (-78% - 18,000 vs. 82,000). "Nightline" saw its closest-ever performance with the NBC program during any quarter in Adults 18-49 and 2nd best-ever in Adults 25-54 - since "Seth Meyers" debuted in February 2014 and behind only 1Q15, respectively.

"Nightline" slashed its margins compared to the year-ago quarter (2Q18) with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" across the board: Total Viewers (-6% - 132,000 vs. -141,000), Adults 25-54 (-48% - 43,000 vs. 83,000) and Adults 18-49 (-67% - 18,000 vs. 55,000), turning in its closest performances ever during a 2nd quarter in both key Adults demos - since "Seth Meyers" debuted in February 2014.

Week of June 24, 2019:

ABC News' "Nightline" averaged 1.043 million Total Viewers, 342,000 Adults 25-54 and 270,000 Adults 18-49 during the week of June 24, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" beat CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden-JC-ENC" (994,000, 295,000 and 192,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+49,000), Adults 25-54 (+47,000) and Adults 18-49 (+78,000).

"Nightline" narrowed its Adults 18-49 margin year to year (w/o 6/25/18) with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (-38% - 20,000 vs. 32,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+33,000 - 442,000 vs. 409,000) and Adults 18-49 (+29,000 - 327,000 vs. 298,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included a flash point in the immigration debate across the country, families speaking out against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over sex abuse allegations, San Francisco's homeless crisis, a breakdown of the first Democratic presidential debates, a deadly parachuting accident in Hawaii, Kate Gosselin's adventure to find love again, Pop sensation Kim Petras BREAKING BARRIERS and a look at gay pride across America.

NOTE: For the week, CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" was retitled to "The Late Late Show-JC-ENC." The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

2nd Quarter 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC "Nightline" 1,207,000 425,000/0.4 324,000/0.3

CBS "The Late Late Show" 1,280,000 383,000/0.3 267,000/0.2

NBC "Late Night" 1,339,000 468,000/0.4 342,000/0.3

Week of June 24, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,043,000 342,000/0.3 270,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 994,000 295,000/0.2 192,000/0.1

NBC's "Late Night" 1,167,000 419,000/0.3 290,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 6/24/19), Previous Week (w/o 6/17/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/25/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18 - 6/30/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/18 - 7/1/18). Most Current - 2Q19: 4/1 - 6/30/19, - 2Q18: 4/2 - 7/1/18 and 1Q19: 12/31/18 - 3/31/19. Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





