ABC Announces Largest BACHELOR IN PARADISE Cast Ever
The hit series returns TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
It's almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, "Bachelor in Paradise'' returns with the largest-ever cast of fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise.
With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall when the eighth season of the hit series returns, TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. Additional cast will be announced throughout the season.
The "Bachelor in Paradise" cast
Romeo Alexander of "The Bachelorette" season 18
Michael Allio of "The Bachelorette" season 17
Shanae Ankney of "The Bachelor" season 26
Jill Chin of "The Bachelor" season 26
Brittany Galvin of "The Bachelor" season 25
Justin Glaze of "The Bachelorette" season 17
Hunter Haag of "The Bachelor" season 26
Sierra Jackson of "The Bachelor" season 26
Brandon Jones of "The Bachelorette" season 18
Hailey Malles of "The Bachelor" season 26
Kira Mengistu of "The Bachelor" season 26
Lace Morris of "The Bachelor" season 20
Logan Palmer of "The Bachelorette" season 19
Genevieve Parisi of "The Bachelor" season 26
Jacob Rapini of "The Bachelorette" season 19
Serene Russell of "The Bachelor" season 26
Andrew Spencer of "The Bachelorette" season 17
Teddi Wright of "The Bachelor" season 26
Casey Woods of "The Bachelorette" season 18
Ashley Iaconetti ("The Bachelor" season 19) and her husband, Jared Haibon ("The Bachelorette" season 11), who found love on the beaches of "Bachelor in Paradise," are also set to appear later in the season.
"Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Louis Caric are the executive producers.
