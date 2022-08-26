Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABC Announces Largest BACHELOR IN PARADISE Cast Ever

The hit series returns TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Aug. 26, 2022  

It's almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, "Bachelor in Paradise'' returns with the largest-ever cast of fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise.

With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall when the eighth season of the hit series returns, TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. Additional cast will be announced throughout the season.

The "Bachelor in Paradise" cast

Romeo Alexander of "The Bachelorette" season 18

Michael Allio of "The Bachelorette" season 17

Shanae Ankney of "The Bachelor" season 26

Jill Chin of "The Bachelor" season 26

Brittany Galvin of "The Bachelor" season 25

Justin Glaze of "The Bachelorette" season 17

Hunter Haag of "The Bachelor" season 26

Sierra Jackson of "The Bachelor" season 26

Brandon Jones of "The Bachelorette" season 18

Hailey Malles of "The Bachelor" season 26

Kira Mengistu of "The Bachelor" season 26

Lace Morris of "The Bachelor" season 20

Logan Palmer of "The Bachelorette" season 19

Genevieve Parisi of "The Bachelor" season 26

Jacob Rapini of "The Bachelorette" season 19

Serene Russell of "The Bachelor" season 26

Andrew Spencer of "The Bachelorette" season 17

Teddi Wright of "The Bachelor" season 26

Casey Woods of "The Bachelorette" season 18

Ashley Iaconetti ("The Bachelor" season 19) and her husband, Jared Haibon ("The Bachelorette" season 11), who found love on the beaches of "Bachelor in Paradise," are also set to appear later in the season.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Louis Caric are the executive producers.

Watch the new cast video here:



