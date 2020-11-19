ABC Announces Early 2021 Scripted Series Premiere Dates

ABC, this season's No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 (1.0/6) and in Total Viewers (5.2 million), today announced early 2021 premiere dates for new and returning scripted series, including the debut of the empty-nester comedy series "Call Your Mother," from creator Kari Lizer ("The New Adventures of Old Christine").

The new year will kick off with an all-new season of "The Rookie" on SUNDAY, JAN 3. Last season, "The Rookie" finished as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49.

The network's Wednesday night comedy block will see the addition of the new series "Call Your Mother" as "black-ish" returns to Tuesday nights. Starring Kyra Sedgwick in her multicamera comedy debut, the series is set to premiere WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13, alongside midseason returns of "The Goldbergs," "American Housewife" and "The Conners."

On TUESDAY, JAN. 26, "black-ish" returns, followed by the sophomore season premiere of "mixed-ish" and the continuation of the David E. Kelley drama "Big Sky."

"The Good Doctor" returns from a holiday break on MONDAY, JAN. 11, followed by "For Life" on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20, and the continuation of "Station 19," "Grey's Anatomy" and "A Million Little Things" on THURSDAY, MARCH 4.

Alternative series premiere dates were previously announced. Additional midseason premiere dates will be shared at a later time.

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold.

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Rookie" (season premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor"

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Goldbergs"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "American Housewife"

9:00-9:30 p.m. "The Conners"

9:30-10:00 p.m. "Call Your Mother" (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

10:00-11:00 p.m. "For Life"

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

9:00-9:30 p.m. "black-ish" (new day and time)

9:30-10:00 p.m. "mixed-ish" (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Big Sky"

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Station 19"

9:00-10:01 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"

10:01-11:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things"

