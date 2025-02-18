A24's QUEER, Starring Daniel Craig, Sets Max Streaming Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24’s Queer will make its streaming debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. on Friday, March 28. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, March 29 at 8:00 P.M. ET. The film stars Daniel Craig, whose performance earned nominations from the Golden Globes®, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards®, alongside Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.

Set in 1950, William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.

The movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes. Lorenzo Mieli and Luca Guadagnino serve as producers. The score is by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Watch the trailer below.

